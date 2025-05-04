Matuka river to flow again through lush farmlands of Varanasi

The once-lost Matuka river has made a remarkable comeback and is now set to flow again through expansive farmlands before merging into the Varuna river in Varanasi—serving as one of its key tributaries. Locals with MNREGA workers carrying out river revival work in Varanasi. (Sourced)

The 27.14-kilometre-long river, which originates from Bhadohi district and had disappeared years ago due to encroachments and neglect, is being revived through efforts led by the Varanasi district administration and local gram panchayats.

“Flanked by agricultural fields, the Matuka is a vital source of irrigation in the Sewapuri area (of Varanasi). With the river’s revival, farmers have resumed using its water to irrigate their crops. Around 5,000 farmers from 26 villages are expected to benefit by it,” said chief development officer (CDO) Himanshu Nagpal, who overseeing the project’s implementation. The revival is now nearing completion.

As per the CDO, the river had been choked by encroachments and waste. Once cleared, restoration work began using JCB machines and MNREGA workers. In many stretches, the riverbed had turned into dumping grounds or makeshift parking areas. After extensive digging and removal of waste, water from its source in Bhadohi began flowing again, rejuvenating the river.

The project, conceptualised over a year ago with the aim of water conservation, continues to make progress. “Fourteen drop spillways have been built and seven check dams are under construction to improve groundwater levels through rainwater harvesting. Water collected in these check dams will seep into the ground via the spillways, recharging the aquifer,” Nagpal explained.

“Village heads have been instructed to ensure that illegal occupation does not return,” Nagpal said as he called the revival of Matuka a “milestone in water conservation”.

Farmers laud the efforts for revival of the river. Ramdhani Patel, a resident of Matuka village, says, “Once the water used to flow regularly round the year. But now, water flows only in rainy season. Otherwise, the river remains dry since it didn’t rain as much as it used to rain 15 years ago.”

Bachan Prasad, a farmer of Ramdih village around 800 metres off the Matuka river, says: “Over 20 years ago, the river started shrinking due to lack of water owing to poor rain and took the shape of a drain.”

Dinesh Yadav, a framer at Mahnag Adamapur village, echoed similar views. He says the revival of the river is a good move since eventually it will help farmers as well as recharge ground water table.

Bulla Devi, 70, a resident of Admapur says, “During my childhood, I along with my mother used to go to the river Matuka daily to have bath. I saw the river flowing in full swing. It flows during rain and water starts receding gradually and goes away by summers.”

A bridge on Varanasi-Bahdohi highway on Matuka river is also under-construction. This year, farmers from gram panchayats like Bhishan Dilawarpur have already used Matuka’s water to irrigate their rabi crops—signalling the river’s renewed importance to the region’s agrarian economy.