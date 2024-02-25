Maya asks supporters to be cautious of those bowing before Dalit gurus for political gains

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati paid tributes to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary even as she cautioned her supporters to be cautious of those who bow before him for ‘political gains’, on Saturday. Born to a dalit family in Varanasi, Sant Ravidas was a poet-saint, social reformer and spiritual guru to many in various parts of the country and the political context of Maya’s ‘be cautious’ call to her supporters, just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was quite apparent. BSP chief Mayawati (HT File Photo)

More so, as the BSP chief also used the occasion to target Samajwadi Party and the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“In honour of the Sant Ravidas, the BSP government undertook several efforts including creating the new Sant Ravidas Nagar district while keeping the status of Bhadohi as the district headquarters intact. However, the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government had changed the name of the district owing to caste considerations and politics but even the present BJP government hasn’t restored the name (Sant Ravidas Nagar) which showcases that both parties think similarly,” Mayawati said in a statement issued by the BSP.

“Sant Ravidas’s message of dedicating oneself to humanity and public service through ‘karm (deeds)’ has now been forgotten. It is important to be cautious about those who bow before him for political gains,” the former UP chief minister said.

Elaborating on her statement, Mayawati slammed the BJP government too. “Those who ignored Santguru (Ravidas) and his teachings for their interests are now bowing their heads before him. Although by following his teachings, the government can ensure the welfare of the poor and scores of the Sant Ravidas’s followers, but it is not doing so,” she said.

“All in all, bowing before the great saints and leaders who were born in OBC, Dalit or tribal families is one thing but not treating their followers fairly, harbouring indifferent feelings about them and not doing enough for their uplift is actually negating the country and its popular mandate,” she said in the release issued by the party.