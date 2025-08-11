Mayawati for effective use of UP assembly, parliament sessions

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said the Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly should not merely be a formality but must be utilised effectively for the welfare of the state and its people. BSP chief Mayawati expressed her views in a post on X. (HT file)

In a post on X, she called upon the government and the opposition parties to move forward by setting aside their respective political interests, animosity and bitterness for the development of the state.

“Additionally, the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament is not proceeding in a fully peaceful manner. It is not functioning effectively as per public expectations. As a result, serious discussions on pressing issues concerning the public and the nation are not taking place, naturally causing concern among people,” she said.

“Moreover, due to the heavy tariffs by the USA on Indian trade, there is apprehension about an adverse impact on the country’s economy and development. This issue is being widely discussed everywhere and particularly requires thorough deliberation in Parliament, as it is a critical matter related to the nation’s “good days” and the country’s welfare. It cannot be taken lightly, as it risks jeopardising the nation’s future. Both the government and the opposition should pay appropriate and adequate attention to this,” the BSP chief wrote.

“Regarding matters related to voters, voter lists, its revision, EVMs, and other issues concerning the country, public welfare and democracy, various doubts circulating in the nation should be addressed as soon as possible for the betterment of all,” Mayawati said.