Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mayawati meets ECI officials in Delhi to discuss electoral reforms

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 06, 2025 09:51 PM IST

In a press statement, the ECI said that it has initiated interactions with national and state political parties to promote greater and regular engagement with various stakeholders.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati held a meeting with chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and party national treasurer Sridhar. (Sourced)
The meeting was also attended by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and party national treasurer Sridhar. (Sourced)

The meeting was also attended by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and party national treasurer Sridhar.

In a press statement, the ECI said that it has initiated interactions with national and state political parties to promote greater and regular engagement with various stakeholders. “The interactions will meet the long-felt need for constructive discussions with the presidents of national and state parties to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission,” it added.

This initiative aligns with the Commission’s broader goal of reinforcing the electoral process within the existing legal framework, the ECI said.

According to the Commission, in total, 4,719 all-party meetings have been organised, including 40 by chief electoral officers (CEOs), 800 by district election officers (DEOs), and 3,879 by electoral registration officers (EROs), with over 28,000 party representatives participating across states.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Mayawati meets ECI officials in Delhi to discuss electoral reforms
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On