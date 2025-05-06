Mayawati meets ECI officials in Delhi to discuss electoral reforms

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati held a meeting with chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and party national treasurer Sridhar. (Sourced)

In a press statement, the ECI said that it has initiated interactions with national and state political parties to promote greater and regular engagement with various stakeholders. “The interactions will meet the long-felt need for constructive discussions with the presidents of national and state parties to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission,” it added.

This initiative aligns with the Commission’s broader goal of reinforcing the electoral process within the existing legal framework, the ECI said.

According to the Commission, in total, 4,719 all-party meetings have been organised, including 40 by chief electoral officers (CEOs), 800 by district election officers (DEOs), and 3,879 by electoral registration officers (EROs), with over 28,000 party representatives participating across states.