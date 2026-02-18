Mayawati reshuffles organisation ahead of 2027 UP assembly polls

In a strategic reset aimed at energising the cadre before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, BSP supremo Mayawati has undertaken a major organisational shake-up, promoting former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth to a pivotal national post and reassigning several senior leaders as part of a wider attempt to revive the party’s national and state-level structure. BSP president Mayawati (File)

The most notable move is the elevation of Siddharth, father-in-law of Akash Anand, who has been appointed in-charge of four states — Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Kerala — effectively placing him at the centre of the party’s national coordination structure.

In the reshuffle, senior leader Ramji Gautam has seen his earlier prominence reduced. Previously considered number one in the national hierarchy, Gautam has been divested of charge of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. He has now been assigned Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Rajaram, who earlier handled only Maharashtra, has been given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Former MP Girish Chandra has been appointed in-charge of Uttarakhand, while Sumrat Singh will oversee Rajasthan.

Naushad Ali’s expanded role in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati has altered the responsibilities of 18 divisional in-charges as part of a broader restructuring drive. BSP’s prominent Muslim face, Naushad Ali, has been given charge of four politically significant divisions — Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut.

Party insiders interpret the move as a signal of BSP’s renewed outreach to minority voters, alongside its traditional Dalit base. The four divisions assigned to Naushad Ali are considered electorally strategic and central to the party’s revival plans in the state.

‘Mission 2027’

The overhaul is being seen as part of Mayawati’s broader ‘Mission 2027’ blueprint to regain lost ground in Uttar Pradesh while strengthening the party’s footprint in other states. Earlier this month, the BSP chief had initiated a booth- and sector-level restructuring exercise, including a decision to induct 50% youth representation and eliminate certain dual district in-charge arrangements.

Political analysts said the reshuffle reflects a calibrated attempt to infuse new energy while rewarding organisational loyalty. “The BSP is trying to consolidate its core Dalit vote base while simultaneously expanding outreach among backward classes and minorities. This restructuring is aligned with that objective,” an analyst said.

Siddharth’s return to prominence

Siddharth’s elevation marks a striking turnaround in his political trajectory within the party. On February 12, 2025, Mayawati had expelled him and his close aide Nitin Singh over allegations of factionalism and indiscipline. In a post on X at the time, she had accused them of engaging in anti-party activities despite prior warnings.

Subsequently, on March 2, Mayawati stripped her nephew Akash Anand off party responsibilities and expelled him a day later. Anand was reinstated on April 13, 2025, following a public apology, while Siddharth’s return came six months later in September 2025. Now, his placement at the top of the national organisational ladder underscores renewed trust and signals consolidation within the party’s leadership structure.

From govt doctor to party strategist

Born on January 5, 1965, Siddharth is a medical professional, having completed a diploma in ophthalmology from Maharani Laxmibai College. He resigned from government service in 2007 while posted at a primary health centre in Gursahaiganj, Kannauj, to join the BSP. He served as an MLC in 2009 and 2016 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016, remaining a member until 2022. Over the years, he has held key organisational posts, including zonal coordinator for the Kanpur-Agra belt and in-charge of several southern states.

Party insiders describe him as a low-profile strategist who works largely behind the scenes — a trait that may now prove central as the BSP attempts a structured national revival under Mayawati’s direct supervision.