Mayawati takes dig at Samajwadi Party over Gola bypoll defeat

lucknow news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 10:21 PM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its defeat in the Gola Gokarannath assembly bypolls, asking the SP leadership what excuse will it give for their defeat given that the BSP did not contest the byelection

BSP chief Mayawati. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its defeat in the Gola Gokarannath assembly bypolls, asking the SP leadership what excuse will it give for their defeat given that the BSP did not contest the byelection. “It remains to be seen if the SP is able to retain the Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur assembly seat in the bypolls to be held on December 5,” she added.

In a series of tweets on Monday the BSP chief said, “The results of Gola Gokarannath assembly by-election of U.P. is in a lot of discussion for the defeat of SP by 34,298 votes more than the victory of the BJP. The BSP does not contest majority of the by-elections and was not in the fray in Gola Gokarannath seat, now what new excuse will SP make for its defeat?”.

“Now in the byelections to Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur (Sadar) assembly seats to be held next month, just like in Azamgarh, the SP faces the challenge of saving these old seats. It has to be seen whether SP will be able to win these seats again after defeating the BJP or it will be proved again that it is not able to defeat the BJP,” she said.

Mayawati targeted the SP in reply to the allegations made by the SP leadership after its defeat in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll held in June. The SP leaders blamed the BSP for dividing secular votes to pave way for the victory of the BJP in the bypoll.

BSP candidate Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali had polled 2.66 lakh votes whereas SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav bagged 3.04 lakh votes and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua had polled 3.12 lakh votes. The BJP candidate had defeated the SP candidate by margin of over 8,000 votes.

The BSP had not fielded its candidate in the Gola Gokarannath assembly byelection paving way for the straight fight between the BJP and the SP. BJP candidate Aman Giri won the seat defeating the SP candidate Vinay Tiwari.

