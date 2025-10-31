Mayor-municipal commissioner ‘rift’ stalls decisions at LMC executive committee meet

LUCKNOW Differences between mayor Sushma Kharkwal and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar were out in the open during the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) executive committee meeting on Thursday, which ended without any decisions being taken. Discussions on road patchwork, streetlight repairs and provision of sufficient manpower were not taken up. As a result, the minutes regarding deployment of additional manpower again remained unsigned and neglected, revealed an LMC official. Earlier also, mayor Sushma Kharkwal had expressed displeasure over the issues of delay in tax revisions, incomplete streetlight installations and stalled patchwork on broken roads in the city during the executive committee meeting that she chaired at the LMC headquarters on October 24. (File Photo)

A tussle over authority and procedure is said to be at the heart of the rift between the two authorities.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal slammed the civic administration for its “negligence and disrespect” towards elected representatives and citizens. Visibly upset over the “officials’ non-cooperation”, she adjourned the meeting indefinitely, saying it will be reconvened only after previous decisions are implemented.

Kharkwal, in an official release, stated that the civic body’s functioning had become “a glaring example of administrative indifference,” where even vital public issues were being ignored. “The administration’s attitude reflects contempt, not only for the people’s representatives but also for the citizens who elected them,” she said.

When HT tried to contact municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar regarding the issues that led to delays and the differences with the mayor, he was unavailable for comment.

Earlier also, the mayor had expressed displeasure over the issues of delay in tax revisions, incomplete streetlight installations and stalled patchwork on broken roads in the city during the executive committee meeting that she chaired at the LMC headquarters on October 24. Streetlight installation planned across 110 wards before Dussehra and Diwali remains incomplete and patchwork on damaged roads has stalled despite funds being allocated by both the mayor and councillors.

She accused the LMC administration of repeatedly disregarding resolutions passed by both the executive committee and the general house, leading to wastage of public funds and officials’ time. “It is extremely unfortunate that despite more than two years passing, most of the committee’s approved proposals remain unimplemented,” she said.

One of the strongest points of contention was the handling of the revised budget. The mayor said the administration sent the confidential document through a peon and post, instead of holding an in-person discussion. “A budget is not a formality — it is the foundation of the city’s development. Such procedural negligence is unacceptable,” she said.

Kharkwal pointed out that decisions on issues like sanitation, streetlights, waterlogging, encroachments on civic land and benefits for dependents of deceased employees had all been ignored. “Even proposals to honour local heroes and outstanding citizens have not been acted upon, which is deeply disappointing,” she added.

Records show that many major resolutions passed between 2023 and 2025 remain pending. In June 2023, the committee had unanimously decided to free all civic lands from encroachment and ensure their planned use to increase LMC’s revenue. Similarly, proposals to develop parking zones under flyovers, introduce battery-rickshaw licences and build a complex in place of the old Transport Nagar shelter were approved, but never implemented.

In September 2024, the civic house also cleared land for an STP under the Amrit 2.0 project in Sarojini Nagar, but the process is yet to begin. In April 2025, the committee decided to exempt retired civic employees and their dependents from house, water and sewer taxes — a decision still awaiting execution.

Concluding the meeting, mayor Kharkwal said: “The people of Lucknow have placed their trust in us. It is our duty to protect that faith. The administration must realise that representatives are the voice of the people — ignoring them means disrespecting citizens.”

She directed officials to provide a timeline for the implementation of all pending decisions, saying that no further meetings will be called until compliance reports are submitted.