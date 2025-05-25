Mayor’s early morning inspection: Crackdown on illegal garbage collection, drain encroachment, open meat sales

Illegal user charges, clogged drains, unauthorised garbage collection, and open meat sales came to light during a surprise inspection led by mayor Sushma Kharakwal early Saturday morning. Started the inspection at 6:30 am, she visited multiple locations in Zones 3 and 7, issuing on-the-spot fines and directing the demolition of illegal encroachments, informed a press statement issued by mayor’s office on Saturday. Mayor Sushma Kharakwal inspecting a site in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

At the Wireless intersection near Chhanilal intersection road, a vendor informed that he had been paying ₹400 per month to a man for garbage collection, without receiving any receipt. Acting promptly, the mayor summoned the zonal sanitary officers (ZSO) and the named collector, Akash, to the spot. Akash admitted to collecting charges on behalf of the Lucknow Sanitation Campaign (LSA) but confessed he neither deposited the funds nor issued any receipts. She immediately directed LSA authorities to take strict action against him.

In a major enforcement action, Kharakwal found an illegally operating meat and poultry shop built over a drain in Adil Nagar. The shop was fined ₹5,000 for selling meat in open and maintaining unhygienic conditions. She ordered the immediate removal of all encroachments on the drain. A bulldozer was deployed under the supervision of additional municipal commissioner Lalit Kumar to carry out the demolition.

A major drain in the area was found clogged with garbage. Expressing strong displeasure, she instructed the ZSO to ensure immediate cleaning and enforce regular monitoring.

In Kalyanpur’s Kamla Market area, the mayor identified an unauthorised handcart involved in garbage collection. She ordered its immediate confiscation and directed legal action against those operating it. Additionally, a roadside shop was fined ₹500 for littering.

In Keshav Nagar, a significant amount of garbage was found dumped in an open plot. She directed officials to issue a notice to the plot owner and mandated the construction of a boundary wall to prevent further misuse of the space.

She also instructed municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar to notify the food inspector to take strict action against open meat vendors across the city. “There will be no compromise when it comes to public health and sanitation,” she said. “Officials must stay alert. Any lapse will be dealt with strictly,” she stated while maintaining that any lapses would lead to departmental action.

The mayor also urged residents to cooperate with the cleanliness drive and report any irregularities to the municipal corporation. “Public participation is crucial for a clean and healthy Lucknow,” she added.