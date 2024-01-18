‘Meat, fish shops will also remain closed in U.P. on Jan 22’

Not just liquor shops but all shops of meat and fish will also remain closed across Uttar Pradesh on January 22 as per the Uttar Pradesh government’s order on the day when Pran Pratistha (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla will take place at Ram temple in Ayodhya, a state government spokesperson said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Ram temple’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Jan 22. (Sourced)

The government spokesperson also said the government has already declared the day as a ‘national festival’. “The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification banning sale of meat and liquor on January 22,” the government spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed district magistrates (DMs) to strictly follow orders already issued regarding the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

“Orders have been issued to observe a public holiday on January 22, conduct a cleanliness drive from January 14 to 21, ensure lighting from January 22 to 26 and keep all meat and liquor shops in the state closed on January 22,” he said while holding a videoconference with DMs here on Thursday.

On January 9, the U.P. government declared January 22 as a holiday and ordered that the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on that day in view of the mega event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Ram temple’s consecration ceremony.