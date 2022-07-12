Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Meat thrown into Bareilly gurdwara premises, cops register case
lucknow news

Meat thrown into Bareilly gurdwara premises, cops register case

Police and paramilitary personnel patrolling sensitive areas of the city; Sikh shopkeepers keep their shutters down on Monday in protest against the incident
The incident was reported during night hours of Sunday (Eid-ul-Azha) when some unidentified people threw some meat pieces inside the premises of the gurudwara. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The police lodged a case after anti-social elements allegedly threw some meat into a gurdwara premises in Bareilly’s Kohadapeer area, said officials on Monday.

The case was registered on the complaint of gurdwara head, Harwant Pal Singh Bedi. A special operation had been launched to nab the miscreants, said SSP Siddharth Anirudh Pankaj.

The incident was reported during night hours of Sunday (Eid-ul-Azha) when some unidentified people threw some meat pieces inside the premises of the gurudwara. The situation was, however, under control, said police.

A large number of people gathered on the spot as soon as the meat was found. On checking CCTV footage, cops found meat pieces falling into the premises but people throwing it could not be seen, said police.

A large number of police and paramilitary personnel were patrolling sensitive areas of the city. Meanwhile, Sikh shopkeepers kept their shutters down on Monday in protest against the incident.

