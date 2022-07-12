Meat thrown into Bareilly gurdwara premises, cops register case
LUCKNOW The police lodged a case after anti-social elements allegedly threw some meat into a gurdwara premises in Bareilly’s Kohadapeer area, said officials on Monday.
The case was registered on the complaint of gurdwara head, Harwant Pal Singh Bedi. A special operation had been launched to nab the miscreants, said SSP Siddharth Anirudh Pankaj.
The incident was reported during night hours of Sunday (Eid-ul-Azha) when some unidentified people threw some meat pieces inside the premises of the gurudwara. The situation was, however, under control, said police.
A large number of people gathered on the spot as soon as the meat was found. On checking CCTV footage, cops found meat pieces falling into the premises but people throwing it could not be seen, said police.
A large number of police and paramilitary personnel were patrolling sensitive areas of the city. Meanwhile, Sikh shopkeepers kept their shutters down on Monday in protest against the incident.
-
Red alert extended till July 15 in Pune district
The India Meteorological Department has extended the red alert for Pune district till July 15. Along with Pune district, the weather department has issued a red alert for Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha and an orange alert for Marathwada till July 15. According to the water resource department, Khadakwasla on Monday was 76 per cent full. Pune city also reported good rainfall on Monday.
-
856 cusecs water released from Khadakwasla dam
The irrigation department officials said that, for the first time this monsoon season, 856 cusecs of water will be released from Khadakwasla dam at Monday midnight.
-
Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet expansion likely after presidential polls
The presidential polls that are due for July 18 and the ongoing legal battle in the Supreme Court are likely to lead to the expansion of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet being postponed for now. The Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are also in the process of hammering out a power-sharing deal. At present, the cabinet has just two members — chief minister Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis.
-
Special CBI court terms Sachan’s death as murder
LUCKNOW The court of special judge, CBI, here on Monday termed prima facie death of former deputy CMO Dr YS Sachan as murder. On June 26, 2011, Sachan had died under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow jail where he was lodged in a case related the National Rural Health Mission scam. CBI court, special judicial magistrate, Samriddhi Mishra, passed the order on the plea of Malti Sachan, wife of late Dr YS Sachan.
-
PMC to appoint agency to check green growth on bridges
The Pune Municipal Corporation has floated tender to appoint an agency to clear bridges of green growth. There are 15 bridges across Mutha river, 11 on Mula river and nine railway bridges, besides many flyovers in the city. According to the civic body, plant growth is mainly seen on river bridges. The civic body also plans to appoint an agency for maintenance of bridges and flyovers.
