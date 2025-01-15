Meerut murders follow-up: Different cities, divergent identities, one suspect

More skeletons tumbled out when the Meerut police traced the criminal antecedents of the key suspect, Mohd Naeem, in the murders of his stepbrother Mohd Moin, his wife Aasma and their three daughters, Afsha (8), Aziza (4) and Adiba (1), in Meerut on the night of January 8. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“As per new revelations, Naeem is also accused in the murders of two Azamgarh traders Shadab and Asad in Mumbai over a dispute related to a plot in the Mumbra area on January 22, 2007. He had buried the bodies of the two traders in the same plot. Similarly, he and his brother, Tasleem, were accused in the murder of a relative in Delhi in 2005,” said a senior police official privy to the investigation.

He said Tasleem, who is already in police custody, was suspected to be aware of Naeem’s intentions to murder Moin and his family members. “Naeem, who is still at large, and now carries a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest, used to change his identity as soon as he reached a new city.

He said Naeem called himself Hussain while at his Malegaon hideout in Mumbai, while he was known as Jamal at another hideout in Ahmednagar locality of Malad, Mumbai. He was known as Guddu in Delhi.

The officer said that so far, the police had discovered three wives and families at three different places in Mumbai and Delhi, but he had not approached any of them after committing the crime in Meerut and was suspected to be staying in a new city under a new identity.

Police said separate police teams of Meerut are camping in Mumbai, Nashik, Ajmer and Ranikhet in Uttarakhand.

The police suspected the role of Naeem and his adopted son, Salman, in the gruesome murders. Earlier, the police claimed that the crime scene examination suggested that the crime had been committed by more than one person, and they were familiar with the family as the one room house showed no forced entry.