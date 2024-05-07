Mehrotra promises better infra, strikes chord with voters in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The bustling Hazratganj witnessed a lively cavalcade as Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra arrived in front of the iconic Coffee House around 3pm on Monday. This signalled the start of his campaign activities for the day, as he exited his vehicle and began engaging with street vendors, lending an ear to their concerns about daily work challenges. SP’s Ravidas Mehrotra out campaigning in Lucknow on Monday. (Sourced)

Mehrotra then made his way to Narhi, where he was greeted with garlands by former corporator, Pradeep Kannaujia, and traders. The candidate interacted with the traders, who were eager to discuss their issues, including poor waste collection and inadequate toilets in the market area. Mehrotra assured them that, if elected, he would address these problems, emphasizing his commitment to improving local infrastructure.

Kannaujia said, “As the INDIA Bloc ramps up its campaign, Mehrotra’s grassroots approach and commitment to addressing local issues may prove pivotal in garnering voter support in the upcoming election.”

The campaign gathered momentum as Mehrotra was joined by key figures from the Samajwadi Party, including city president Fakhr Siddiqui, former mayoral candidate Meera Vardhan, and a host of others. Together, they moved towards Balu Adda, where Mehrotra addressed a gathering of locals, pointing out the deficiencies in development work, poor water supply, and sanitation. He emphasised that these issues require urgent attention and highlighted the need for better governance.

During his interaction with traders and vendors, Mehrotra demonstrated a personal connect approach, listening intently to their concerns. This grassroots style of campaigning struck a perfect chord with voters.

Mehrotra said, “In the past 18 days, I have visited 65 wards to meet residents. Ward-level public relations programmes were successful, with strong public engagement.”

“We have received blessings from people, and I am confident of defeating Rajnath Singh by a margin of at least 3 lakh votes,” said Mehrotra.

He criticized the current state of infrastructure in Lucknow, saying, “People are dying while cleaning sewer lines...this indicates rampant corruption in the system. Officials are performing poor quality work leading to road cave-ins, broken sewers, and unreliable power supply.” He also lamented the challenges faced by the youth in finding quality jobs and education opportunities.

Samajwadi Party city president Fakhr Siddiqui said, “The party’s strategy includes five street rallies, one large public meeting, and one significant road show in each of the five urban Lucknow constituencies: Lucknow West, North, East, Central, and Cantt.”