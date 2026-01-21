Mela admin issues notice to seer on use of ‘Shankaracharya’ title

PRAYAGRAJ Amid a row over Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati’s palanquin being stopped on the way to the Sangam on Sunday, authorities issued a notice questioning his use of the title ‘Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth’ on the signboard of his Magh Mela camp. Swami Avimukteshwaranand (HT Photo)

The notice, issued by Prayagraj Mela Authority vice-chairman Rishi Raj, stated that the dispute over the ‘Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth’ is currently pending before the Supreme Court. Referring to an appeal filed in 2020, the administration said that since the matter is sub judice, the use of the title “Shankaracharya” without a final verdict or clear directions from the apex court amounts to contempt of court.

The Mela administration sought a reply from Swami Avimukteshwaranand within 24 hours, asking him to explain why the disputed title has been displayed on the camp’s signboard.

The development comes amid continuing tension following an incident on Mauni Amavasya, when the seer’s palanquin was allegedly stopped from proceeding to the Sangam for the holy dip. Since then, he has not returned to his camp and has been staging a sit-in protest outside it.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleged that more than a dozen of his disciples were beaten up by policemen and forcibly removed from the Sangam area. However, divisional commissioner Saumya Agrawal and police commissioner Jogendra Kumar denied the allegations, stating that no one was beaten.

According to them, some individuals misbehaved with police personnel and were removed from the area to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, a video showing the delivery of the notice late on Monday night went viral on social media. The footage purportedly shows a revenue official (kanungo) arriving at the camp after midnight to serve the notice. People present at the camp claimed that only security guards were present at the time and no authorised representative was available to receive the notice. The notice was subsequently pasted on the camp premises, with the entire process being video recorded.

Seer questions notice

After getting the notice, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, along with his Supreme Court advocate TN Mishra, questioned its basis and accused the administration of misrepresenting court orders to divert attention from the core issue.

Addressing media persons outside his camp on Triveni Marg on Tuesday, Mishra said the administration had cited a Supreme Court order dated October 14, 2022, even though Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s ‘Pattabhishek’ (coronation) had already taken place earlier.

He said following the death of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on September 11, 2022, Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s ‘Pattabhishek’ was held on September 12, 2022. An appeal seeking to restrain the anointment was filed on September 21, 2022, by Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati. However, Mishra claimed that the court observed Swami Avimukteshwaranand was not a party to the earlier proceedings and, in its order, had itself referred to him as “Shankaracharya”.

Mishra said that Swami Bharati of the Sringeri Math conducted another ‘Pattabhishek’ ceremony on September 26, 2022, followed by a ceremonial anointment performed by Dwarkasharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati between October 12 and 14, 2022, in the presence of the Sringeri Shankaracharya.

He added that when another petition was filed on October 12, 2022, the Supreme Court directed that no ‘Pattabhishek’ should take place after October 17, 2022. Since all ceremonies had already been completed before that date, Mishra argued, the order did not apply to Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

The advocate also alleged that a forged affidavit had been submitted on behalf of the Puri Peethadheeshwar claiming non-recognition of Swami Avimukteshwaranand, stating that the document did not carry valid signatures. Citing earlier Supreme Court and Allahabad high court orders, Mishra said only four Shankaracharyas are officially recognised and demanded action against others allegedly using the title unlawfully.

Speaking on the issue, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alleged that the matter was being deliberately misrepresented and said he was prevented from bathing at the Mela and subjected to humiliation.