‘Meri Bus Meri Sadak’ initiative launched for sustainable public transport

An initiative, ‘Meri Bus Meri Sadak’, for sustainable public transport in urban Uttar Pradesh was launched here in Gomti Nagar on Wednesday. A seminar with the stakeholders was held on the occasion. (Pic for representation)

A joint venture by the Directorate of Urban Transport, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the initiative aims to improve connectivity, accessibility and economic growth.

Several research results on urban transport of UP were released on the occasion, including the fact that if a majority of the bus fleet was made electrical, it has the potential to be 23% to 32% cheaper than CNG buses. The study conducted by a USAID project on clean air reports that enhanced bus services could shift four million passengers from two- and three-wheelers to buses, significantly reducing congestion.

Rajender Pensiya, director, Directorate of Urban Transport, Uttar Pradesh said, “To meet the objectives of Viksit Bharat, cities have to be equipped with robust public transport systems, both to meet the growing passenger demand, and to curb the impact of rising traffic congestion.”

Other stakeholders including municipal commissioners of different districts, officials from bus transport agencies in the state, among others were present.