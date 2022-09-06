Meta organises meet-up in Lucknow
Meta (formerly Facebook) organised a creator meet-up at a hotel in Lucknow on Monday, to celebrate creators from Uttar Pradesh, and the way they are using Reels as a global stage to grow and be discovered.
The event was attended by over 100 creators such as Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, Meethika Dwivedi and Kaushal Amann. Creators were taken through the latest updates on Reels, information about creator education and enablement programme ‘Born on Instagram’ and all the safety and well-being tools available to creators.
“Today, Reels is a global platform which creators across Uttar Pradesh are using to showcase their creativity, build communities and make a living out of it. With this creators’ meet-up we’re creating an opportunity for them to connect with each other. We’re also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging creators for networking and kick-starting a culture for collaborations after a period of two years, all on Reels,” said Paras Sharma, director and head of content & community partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), who was present at the event.
Creator Meethika Dwivedi aka @the_sound_blaze said, “Reels have been a growth engine for creators. It has given a chance for newer creators to showcase their passion and get discovered by Instagram’s large diverse community, whether they’re in Lucknow or Los Angeles.
“It is the number one way of knowing what’s keeping people locally entertained. This is also where brands are discovering creators for their regional campaigns,” she added.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
