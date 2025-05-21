Metro milestone: PIB green lights East-West corridor in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Eight years after the successful launch of its first phase in September 2017, the Lucknow Metro has reached a new milestone. Its Phase1B, which includes the East-West Corridor, has received clearance from the Public Investment Board (PIB), paving way for the next major expansion of the city’s metro rail network. The proposed corridor will extend from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj, addressing the transit needs of many densely populated and historically significant areas. The East-West corridor spans approximately 11.165 km, featuring both elevated and underground sections. Specifically, 4.286 km will be elevated, while 6.879 km will run underground. (File Photo)

This approval marks a turning point in the growth of public transport infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, as the project now moves closer to receiving the final green light from the Union cabinet.

The East-West corridor spans approximately 11.165 km, featuring both elevated and underground sections. Specifically, 4.286 km will be elevated, while 6.879 km will run underground. The line will host 12 stations — seven underground and five elevated—providing greater accessibility across the city.

The corridor will start at Charbagh, a crucial transit hub, and end at Vasant Kunj, an emerging residential area. The estimated cost of the project is ₹5,801 crore, and construction is expected to be completed within five years of commencement.

A major highlight of the East-West Corridor is its planned integration with the existing North-South Corridor at Charbagh Metro station. This interchange will significantly enhance passenger convenience, enabling smoother transitions between corridors .

Currently, Lucknow Metro operates along a 23-km North-South Corridor, connecting the CCS Airport to Munshipulia, with 21 stations. The new addition will extend the total metro network to 35 km, offering better coverage and accessibility.

The detailed project report (DPR) for this corridor was approved by the UP government in March 2024. The Network Planning Group (NPG) at the central level cleared the project on July 9. The PIB meeting that led to this clearance was chaired by the Union finance secretary and took place earlier this month in Delhi. The official communication about PIB approval was received by Lucknow Metro authorities on Wednesday.

UPMRC has already completed substantial groundwork and compiled key research data, ensuring that the project is ready to roll into its construction phase as soon as final approval from the Union cabinet is granted. An official of Lucknow Metro said, “ UPMRC can start work on the route as soon as the cabinet gives clearance.”

UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) MD Sushil Kumar expressed his optimism and commitment on the development. “This expansion will provide Lucknowites with a world-class transit system, particularly in areas that are currently congested and underserved,” he said. “It will also enhance connectivity to Old Lucknow’s rich heritage and boost access to tourism and employment opportunities.”

12 STATIONS ALONG EAST-WEST CORRIDOR

UNDERGROUND STATIONS: Charbagh, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aminabad, Pandeyganj, City Railway Station, Medical Chauraha, Chowk

ELEVATED STATIONS: Thakurganj, Balaganj, Sarfarazganj, Moosabagh, Vasant Kunj.

These stations have been carefully planned to serve some of the city’s most vital areas. Old Lucknow locations like Aminabad, Chowk, and Thakurganj — known for their heritage, commerce, and cultural value — will now be connected via a fast, safe, and efficient transit system.