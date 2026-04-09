Mgmt lapses, not supply deficits, behind LPG grievances: Review

LUCKNOW A recent review of the domestic LPG distribution system has expanded beyond isolated complaints to reveal broader structural and management challenges affecting service delivery across multiple regions. Nearly 20 gas agencies have come under scrutiny in the state capital alone following a surge in consumer grievances during March and April, a period marked by reports of overbooking, delays and crowding at distribution centres. While some agencies with large consumer bases managed to maintain steady delivery schedules, others with comparatively smaller networks struggled to meet demand, exposing inconsistencies in management practices and accountability mechanisms. (Pic for representation)

Officials indicate that the issue is not rooted in supply shortages alone, but in uneven operational efficiency among distributors. While some agencies with large consumer bases managed to maintain steady delivery schedules, others with comparatively smaller networks struggled to meet demand, exposing inconsistencies in management practices and accountability mechanisms.

In response, authorities, in coordination with oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, have initiated a comprehensive rationalisation drive aimed at improving the overall resilience and efficiency of the LPG distribution network. The reform effort includes redistributing consumers from underperforming agencies to those with better track records, ensuring more balanced workloads and improved service outcomes.

Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head of Indian Oil Corporation, acknowledged that performance disparities among agencies have been a key concern. He emphasised that agencies failing to meet operational standards are being closely monitored and, where necessary, penalised or restructured. Citing a recent example, he noted that the dealership of Maa Durga Gas Agency in Gomti Nagar was suspended due to persistent service issues, and its consumer base was redistributed among other agencies. This intervention, he said, has already resulted in noticeable improvements in delivery timelines and customer satisfaction.

Officials further highlighted that the recent spike in complaints coincided with a brief period of supply stress, which amplified existing inefficiencies in weaker agencies. However, they stressed that the core issue lies in management lapses rather than an absolute shortage of LPG cylinders.

ADM (civil supplies) Jyoti Gautam said that monitoring efforts revealed stark contrasts in performance: some agencies maintained seamless operations despite heavy demand, while others witnessed daily congestion and failed to fulfill orders on time. These findings have been compiled and shared with oil companies for corrective action.

The ongoing reforms are being implemented in phases to avoid disruption to consumers. Notices have been issued to non-compliant agencies and technology-driven monitoring systems are being deployed to track performance metrics, identify bottlenecks and ensure transparency in allocation and delivery.

All India LPG Distributors’ Federation (UP Chapter) president Jagdish Raj said, “There is no harm in rationalisation exercise and modernising LPG distribution ecosystem. But it must be backed by data-driven decision-making, accountability and consumer-centric reforms so that we can build a more robust and responsive supply chain.”

As the process unfolds, officials maintain that ensuring uninterrupted access to domestic LPG remains a priority, particularly for households that rely heavily on timely cylinder deliveries for daily needs.