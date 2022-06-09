Mines officer in Banda suspended for apathy
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath suspended district mines officer, Banda, Saurabh Gupta, on charges of being apathetic towards government work and not discharging official duties properly.
In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s office on Thursday said orders have been issued for the suspension of the district mines officer, Banda.
UP Geology and Mining Department director Roshan Jacob on Tuesday had recommended disciplinary action against Gupta on charges of dereliction of duty.
The department had detected illegal mining and transportation of sand from the bed of river Ken in Banda.
In view of the mining of sand outside the area allotted to the contractors, Jacob had ordered ban on mining of sand and its transportation with immediate effect. In view of the loss of revenue due to illegal mining, he ordered for collection of revenue from contractors.
On the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP mining department launched a statewide drive to check illegal mining, illegal transportation of minerals and overloading of trucks transporting minerals, said Jacob. The department was using state-of-the-art surveillance system and technology to check illegal mining while teams of mining department were conducting raids at mines as well as checking transport forms and mining tags of vehicles on highways.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics