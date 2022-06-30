Mining lease holders adopt 42 govt cow shelters in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Responding to an appeal of the district administration, select mining lease holders have adopted 42 government-run cow shelters in Prayagraj in the last one month and have begun looking after around 8,000 stray cows housed in them.
As per the district administration officials, in each of these 42 adopted cow shelters, four types of sheds are being constructed by the mining lease holders. They include one big one for the cows, another smaller one for the sick cows and a third one for calves and fourth for the staff attending to them.
Confirming the development, Prayagraj district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said those who had adopted these cow shelters were doing good work. “Sheds in most of the adopted cow shelters are either complete or nearing completion. Based on the results, we are also holding talks with others, including NGOs, to adopt other cow shelters and lend a helping hand in this noble work that is a priority for the state government,” he added.
“There are 179 cow shelters functioning in the district as of now. Of them, three are permanent and the remaining 176 are temporary. The permanent cow shelters have the capacity to accommodate around 1000 cows. In all, a total of 18,800 cows are living in these 179 ‘gaushalas’ while the 42 adopted temporary cow shelters as part of the district administration’s efforts house around 8,000 rescued cows,” said chief veterinary officer (CVO), Prayagraj, Dr RP Rai.
A mining lease holder who has adopted a cow shelter at Shankargarh said among the works done included levelling the ground, construction of a boundary wall to protect the cows from wild animals, construction of proper drains and sheds.
“Initially, we were uncertain as we lacked the experience to look after the cows. However, by hiring experienced hands we have been able to ensure that better care and facilities are extended to the cows who hold a special place in our religion and culture,” he added.
He further said while around 50% of the fodder for the cows was arranged by them, the remaining came with the support of locals who too were keen to serve the needy cows.
Property transactions to become costlier as Delhi government withdraws 20% rebate on circle rates
New Delhi: Property transactions in Delhi are likely to become costlier as the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to withdraw the 20% rebate on circle rates used to calculate stamp duty on property transactions from July 1, according to an official. The Delhi government had introduced a rebate on circle rates during the Covid-19 pandemic in February 2021 and extended it twice. It led to an increase in property transactions, said an official.
Lucknow University holds interviews for Shodh Medha scholarship
The University of Lucknow organised interviews for the Shodh Medha Scholarships on Wednesday. A total of ten students will be selected for the scholarship, said dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon. The University of Lucknow is providing Shodh Medha scholarship to girl students to increase their participation towards research and innovation. Recently, the applications were invited from eligible female research students, out of which 44 applications were found eligible.
Rozgar Mela:105 firms turn up, 3,860 candidates receive job offers
3,860 candidates received job offers at the Rozgar Mela organised by the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, under the Sankalp Project, at Rajkiya Audyogik Prashikshan Sansthan, on Thursday. In all, 6,295 candidates had appeared at the Rozgar Mela and 105 companies had turned up to recruit candidates. The next Rozgar Mela will be in Saharanpur division on July 2.
Akhilesh jibes at Yogi over waterlogging in Gorakhpur
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday invoked and tweaked a famous Gujarat tourism tagline to attack Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over waterlogging in Gorakhpur soon after Yogi reached there on a visit. Akhilesh made the attack on Twitter. He first shared on social media pictures showing waterlogged stretches at Rapti complex, a bus station in Rapti Nagar and at the power corporation's executive engineer's office at Rapti Nagar following Wednesday rain.
Showers of relief force dip in Lucknow temp, expect more rain today
The monsoon has well and truly entered Uttar Pradesh and the Met department has predicted widespread rains in UP on Friday. The state capital and other parts of the state had experienced showers from the wee hours of Thursday. Lucknow experienced 55.4 mm rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 pm to Thursday 5.30 pm, said Lucknow Met director, JP Gupta. Normally, the monsoon arrives in the state capital by June 20.
