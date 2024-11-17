Menu Explore
Minister Gulab Devi demolishes family shop in encroachment drive

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Nov 18, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The drive, ongoing for the past week, has targeted unauthorised structures in the area. A portion of the minister’s shop was identified as encroachment and marked for removal.

Minister of state for education Gulab Devi personally demolished a portion of her family’s decades-old shop on Sunday as part of an ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Chandausi town of Sambhal district. Using a hammer, the minister took the lead in removing the structure, setting an example of civic responsibility.

The shop on Subhash Road, established by her late father, Baburam, served as a workspace where he ironed clothes for over 40 years. (Sourced)
The shop on Subhash Road, established by her late father, Baburam, served as a workspace where he ironed clothes for over 40 years. (Sourced)

The shop on Subhash Road, established by her late father, Baburam, served as a workspace where he ironed clothes for over 40 years.

“This shop holds my father’s cherished memories, but for the town’s betterment, we must abide by the rules and support the anti-encroachment initiative,” Gulab Devi stated during the demolition.

The drive, ongoing for the past week, has targeted unauthorised structures in the area. A portion of the minister's shop was identified as encroachment and marked for removal.

District magistrate Rajendra Pansia, deputy collector, and executive officer Vinay Mishra were present during demolition.

