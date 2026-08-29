Anaya Bangar says ‘I don’t have the athletic capabilities I had previously’

Transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has been in the news for the past few days after revealing that Cricket Australia had given her permission to play community cricket in the country. Later, subject to testosterone levels in her body, she can also play in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Anaya Bangar is looking forward to a new chapter in Australia.

Anaya, who was born as a biological male, earlier this year underwent genital surgery and has since been looking for cricketing opportunities. She wrote to the BCCI too but got no reply, after which she turned to Cricket Australia. In a video interview with ANI, the 25-year-old, who back in the day played age-group cricket with India international Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan, looks excited at the prospect of playing cricket in Australia. However, she admits she is diving into the unknown as after the surgery and the ensuing hormonal treatment she is not the same athlete as before -- when she was a biological male.

Also Read: Anaya Bangar's WBBL dreams can become a reality; for now she can play Australian community cricket

"To be honest, the women's standard in Australian cricket, I think it's of the highest quality, and I'm looking forward to training and performing, and seeing how it goes for me because now I have a new body. I don’t have the athletic capabilities I had previously. I'm just going to try to give my best and see how it goes, and hopefully get selected in the WBBL as well," she said.

She adds, "I've already got scientific evidence backing my case from Manchester University, and on top of that, the guidelines set by Cricket Australia maintain inclusion, fairness, and dignity of women's sport, while also having proper policies set, including the testosterone levels.

"People don't understand how much the body changes after you suppress your testosterone for a period of time, and it can lead to muscle loss, bone density loss, and diminished athletic capabilities as well over time. It's been published by multiple studies out there as well."

Marizanne Kapp not happy! However, not everyone is happy with Cricket Australia’s decision. Seasoned South Africa allrounder Marizanne Kapp expressed her displeasure at the news. The 36-year-old took to Instagram and made it clear that she was unhappy. “Absolutely ridiculous, this should not be allowed.” Kapp wrote over an Australia Daily screenshot carrying a news item on Anaya. She also tagged the WBBL.

Anaya isn’t one to back down. She fiercely replied to Kapp’s comments hours later. "I think people who want to raise their voice against it should actually educate themselves on this topic, and I've already provided the necessary information in terms of not having any unfair advantage, and also complying with the guidelines set by Cricket Australia. If anyone's personal opinion is in that sort of way, I hope they go and educate themselves," she said.