Anaya Bangar says ‘I don’t have the athletic capabilities I had previously’
Anaya Bangar has been given permission to play community cricket in Australia. Later, she can also play in the WBBL, provided she meets some conditions.
Transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has been in the news for the past few days after revealing that Cricket Australia had given her permission to play community cricket in the country. Later, subject to testosterone levels in her body, she can also play in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).
Anaya, who was born as a biological male, earlier this year underwent genital surgery and has since been looking for cricketing opportunities. She wrote to the BCCI too but got no reply, after which she turned to Cricket Australia. In a video interview with ANI, the 25-year-old, who back in the day played age-group cricket with India international Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan, looks excited at the prospect of playing cricket in Australia. However, she admits she is diving into the unknown as after the surgery and the ensuing hormonal treatment she is not the same athlete as before -- when she was a biological male.
Also Read: Anaya Bangar's WBBL dreams can become a reality; for now she can play Australian community cricket
"To be honest, the women's standard in Australian cricket, I think it's of the highest quality, and I'm looking forward to training and performing, and seeing how it goes for me because now I have a new body. I don’t have the athletic capabilities I had previously. I'm just going to try to give my best and see how it goes, and hopefully get selected in the WBBL as well," she said.
She adds, "I've already got scientific evidence backing my case from Manchester University, and on top of that, the guidelines set by Cricket Australia maintain inclusion, fairness, and dignity of women's sport, while also having proper policies set, including the testosterone levels.
"People don't understand how much the body changes after you suppress your testosterone for a period of time, and it can lead to muscle loss, bone density loss, and diminished athletic capabilities as well over time. It's been published by multiple studies out there as well."
Marizanne Kapp not happy!
However, not everyone is happy with Cricket Australia’s decision. Seasoned South Africa allrounder Marizanne Kapp expressed her displeasure at the news. The 36-year-old took to Instagram and made it clear that she was unhappy. “Absolutely ridiculous, this should not be allowed.” Kapp wrote over an Australia Daily screenshot carrying a news item on Anaya. She also tagged the WBBL.
Anaya isn’t one to back down. She fiercely replied to Kapp’s comments hours later. "I think people who want to raise their voice against it should actually educate themselves on this topic, and I've already provided the necessary information in terms of not having any unfair advantage, and also complying with the guidelines set by Cricket Australia. If anyone's personal opinion is in that sort of way, I hope they go and educate themselves," she said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More