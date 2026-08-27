Anaya Bangar’s WBBL dream has a March 2027 checkpoint: ‘CA gave me a pathway, not a place in the team’

Anaya Bangar’s shot at a second chance in cricket now has a date attached. March 2027 is when the former Mumbai U-19 cricketer hopes to begin pursuing elite cricket in Australia, including a potential route to the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Anaya Bangar eyes a return to cricket

Anaya, whose father Sanjay Bangar is a former India cricketer and former head coach of the Indian men’s team, has been cleared by Cricket Australia to play community cricket in the country. The Australian board has also laid out a pathway for her to pursue elite women’s cricket, including the possibility of seeking a WBBL opportunity, subject to its policy requirements.

On Thursday, Anaya, speaking to reporters, clarified that Cricket Australia’s decision does not guarantee her a place in the WBBL, or even automatic eligibility for elite cricket. It gives her a route to pursue that opportunity, provided she continues to satisfy the applicable requirements.

“I am preparing to return to women’s cricket in Australia with the aim of pursuing elite cricket from March 2027,” said the 25-year-old. “This has not been an automatic or an informal process. Cricket Australia has a framework designed to balance fairness, competitive integrity, and inclusion in women’s sport, and my case has been considered through that framework.”

For Anaya, that distinction is important. She sees the decision not as a shortcut to the WBBL, but as an opportunity to restart her cricket career.

“Cricket Australia has given me a pathway, which does not mean that I have been given a place in a team. I still have to train, compete, perform and earn that opportunity,” she said.

March 2027 is the next checkpoint Anaya’s immediate route back into competitive cricket is through community cricket in Australia. However, an Indian Express report on Tuesday revealed that her participation in elite competitions such as the WBBL will remain subject to Cricket Australia’s eligibility requirements.

Under Cricket Australia’s Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy, a player’s serum testosterone concentration must remain below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months to be eligible for elite cricket. Anaya’s eligibility for elite cricket will be assessed from March 2027, including through the required blood test.

“My understanding from Cricket Australia's clearance is that my eligibility for elite women's cricket from March 2027 remains subject to the applicable policy requirements, including a blood test assessment at the same time. If that March 2027 test confirms that I continue to meet the required testosterone criteria, I will be eligible to pursue selection for elite women’s cricket, including the Women’s Big Bash League pathway,” Bangar said.

It is important to clarify that meeting the eligibility requirements would allow her to pursue an opportunity; it would not guarantee one.

“I don’t expect my history or my identity to earn me a place on a cricket team. I want my cricket to earn me a place on a cricket team,” she said.

Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that Anaya first approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to seek clarity on whether transgender athletes could compete in women’s cricket in the country.

After receiving no response to the letter she wrote last year, she turned to Cricket Australia in June this year.

She said Cricket Australia reviewed her medical records, blood tests, documents relating to her surgeries and a research report from Manchester Metropolitan University’s Institute of Sport before making its determination.

“After I published my athlete testing report and everything else, BCCI stayed quiet about it. Whereas Cricket Australia actually read my report, went through all my medical history and had a proper team assessing my case,” Bangar said.

“I approached Cricket Australia and they gave me clearance to play in terms of fairness and inclusivity.”

Anaya is currently looking for a club in Australia as she begins her journey back into competitive cricket.