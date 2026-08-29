New Delhi: As India enter another T20 tournament at the women’s Asia Cup in the UAE, the team finds itself at the crossroads. A look at the recent statistics reveals a challenging stretch with India losing nine out of their last 16 T20I matches. Within the camp, though, it is clear that they are refusing to dwell on past results, choosing instead to focus on the vast scope for improvement inherent in this young, dynamic side. Aiming to set tone for next six months: Amol Muzumdar ahead of Asia Cup

“There is a huge scope of improvement, as a young side. We’re trying to play some good cricket, good aggressive cricket and from here on, we’ll try and set the tone for the next six months,” coach Amol Muzumdar told reporters on the eve of their opening game against Thailand in Dubai.

“This group has been a special one. We have done well in the ODI setup, we’ve done well in Tests. We’ve won four out of the five Tests we have played. So, they are hungry for success. They are hungry to win some tournaments and every tournament is important and crucial for this setup. You will be able to see that in the coming future.”

Before the start of the series, former India cricketer Reema Malhotra had stressed that rebuilding team confidence requires establishing a shared, winning culture in the dressing room.

“If you create trust in that dressing room — like what Amol, Harman (Kaur), or Smriti (Mandhana) created during the ODI World Cup when they told everyone ‘We are winning this World Cup, not just playing to win’ and if you fit the right players in, this same team will look different,” Malhotra told HT in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports.

It seems like the management is trying to do just that, without tinkering with the personnel too much.

While a mindset shift provides impetus to the narrative, India’s strategic edge on the field will heavily depend on their spinners. Malhotra picked Shree Charani – who was also the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets at the T20 World Cup – as the X factor ahead of the tournament. “I feel Shree Charani’s four overs will be the game-changing overs in every match.”

The spin group also includes Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Prema Rawat, thus adding to its versatility. Expect them to exploit the turn and bounce offered by the Dubai tracks.

With key clutch players like Jemimah Rodrigues (right hamstring tear) missing from the lineup, the spin attack’s ability to choke runs in the middle overs and deliver timely breakthroughs will reduce the burden on a pace attack still looking to find its spark.

“Spinners definitely are crucial. We have got a variety of spinners on this side. I’m looking forward to it. A couple of sessions we have seen that the pitches have got a little bit of help for the spinners as well, so some good signs for us,” said Muzumdar.

India’s opening fixture against Thailand on Sunday offers the perfect stage to translate these adjustments into a clinical performance. Thailand are coming in after a six-run win over Hong Kong in their first match, but India hold a clean 3-0 head-to-head record against them.