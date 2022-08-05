Minister orders probe into PWD staff member’s death

PWD staff working in office after duty hours will need to give prior information to the chief engineer via email, else will face strict disciplinary action, said an office order issued on Thursday by the office of the engineer-in-chief.

The order comes following the death of a staff member in the PWD office on August 3. The office order said that the stay of staff members beyond office hours without prior information will be considered objectionable.

Also, PWD minister Jitin Prasada has ordered officials to probe the incident, scan CCTV footage and also expedite the process for providing a job to the next of kin of the staff member who died in harness.

“Accountability should be fixed on the basis of evidence and the cause of the incident should be found out. The entire department stands with late Vipin Singh,” said the minister in his letter to senior officials of the department.