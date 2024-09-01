Minister stresses need to double agri exports: Minister

LUCKNOW: UP horticulture and agri exports minister Dinesh Pratap Singh on Saturday said that the state’s export potential would be maximised through farmer-industry-institution partnerships and by providing exposure to international farming practices and market functioning. U.P deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and horticulture and agri exports minister Dinesh Pratap Singh during UP State Agri Awards in Lucknow on Saturday. (Sourced)

Addressing the 1st State Agriculture Summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture, the minister said that the state was looking at global collaboration to create a seed park. The ICFA was initiating talks with top Dutch companies to collaborate on creating the seed park, and he would be visiting the Netherlands to finalise the collaboration, he said.

He urged the business leaders present to host farmers’ programs at the district level. The minister also applauded ICFA’s proposal to collaborate with the state government to establish the State Commodity Boards and form District Agriculture Councils, both expected to have a significant impact on the sector.

The evening session was marked by the curtain raiser for AgroWorld 2025 and the presentation of the UP State Agriculture Awards. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak presented the awards to 21 individuals and institutions in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the state.

As part of the event, the ICFA hosted a Round Table with 40 CEOs over dinner, chaired by Awanish Awasthi, advisor to the chief minister. During the session, interest was expressed in billion-dollar investments, projects, and partnerships by over a dozen CEOs.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that Uttar Pradesh has immense potential in agriculture, with vast opportunities that need to be harnessed through projects and partnerships with chambers and the private sector. He emphasised the importance of mobilising trade and investments to strengthen the farm economy and increase farmers’ incomes.

“Our government is committed to extend all support and we invite ICFA to sign up MoU to work on the rural development agenda of the state by empowering farmers through market linkages and exports,” he said.

Dr. Poonam Malakondaiah (IAS), former ACS-Agriculture of the Andhra Pradesh government, who headed the famous Rythu Bharosa Kendra, emphasised three key aspects: quality inputs for farmers, market linkages, and credit support to help farmers succeed. Meanwhile, Dr. M.J. Khan, Chairman of ICFA, highlighted the crucial need for integrating digital technology into farming practices.