IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Missing college student found with 60% burn injuries in UP
“When asked, he said the girl has no recollection of the incident. We have requested the family members to encourage her to help us in the probe,” said the SP. An FIR against unidentified persons has been registered at the Tilhar police station. (Representative Image)(HT file photo)
“When asked, he said the girl has no recollection of the incident. We have requested the family members to encourage her to help us in the probe,” said the SP. An FIR against unidentified persons has been registered at the Tilhar police station. (Representative Image)(HT file photo)
lucknow news

Missing college student found with 60% burn injuries in UP

Her father waited outside her college but when she did not return, he started looking for her, the officials said. “Around 6pm, she was found in a semi-burnt state,” the official added.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:53 AM IST

A 21-year-old woman was found with severe burn injuries in Nagaria area of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, police officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the woman went missing after her father dropped her at the Swami Shukdevanand College on Monday morning. She was later found near the Delhi-Lucknow national highway and rushed to a hospital in Lucknow where her condition is stated to be critical, officials said. The college is run by a trust of former union minister Chinmayanand, an accused in a 2018 rape case. “The girl is enrolled as a BA second year student at the college,” said Shahjahanpur SP S Anand.

Her father waited outside her college but when she did not return, he started looking for her, the officials said. “Around 6pm, she was found in a semi-burnt state,” the official added.

The woman has sustained 60% burn injuries, he said.

“When asked, he said the girl has no recollection of the incident. We have requested the family members to encourage her to help us in the probe,” said the SP. An FIR against unidentified persons has been registered at the Tilhar police station.

“The classmates of the girl are also being questioned,” the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
Close
Anand said the girls, students of a nearby madrasa, left their homes on Monday morning and went to attend their lessons. They left the madrasa at around 1 pm but did not return home. Their family members informed the police at around 6 pm. (Representative image)
Anand said the girls, students of a nearby madrasa, left their homes on Monday morning and went to attend their lessons. They left the madrasa at around 1 pm but did not return home. Their family members informed the police at around 6 pm. (Representative image)
lucknow news

Cousins, 5 and 7, abducted in UP, one found dead

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:26 AM IST
The police have lodged a first information report and started an investigation. They have detained over half-a-dozen suspects from the area and are questioning them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“When asked, he said the girl has no recollection of the incident. We have requested the family members to encourage her to help us in the probe,” said the SP. An FIR against unidentified persons has been registered at the Tilhar police station. (Representative Image)(HT file photo)
“When asked, he said the girl has no recollection of the incident. We have requested the family members to encourage her to help us in the probe,” said the SP. An FIR against unidentified persons has been registered at the Tilhar police station. (Representative Image)(HT file photo)
lucknow news

Missing college student found with 60% burn injuries in UP

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Her father waited outside her college but when she did not return, he started looking for her, the officials said. “Around 6pm, she was found in a semi-burnt state,” the official added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation, (File photo)
Image for representation, (File photo)
lucknow news

UP's Kushinagar airport gets DGCA nod for international flights

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh now has three international airports – Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister said the intention of his government is that the sports grounds should be located near the primary and upper primary schools.
The chief minister said the intention of his government is that the sports grounds should be located near the primary and upper primary schools.
lucknow news

'UP govt has freed 67,000 acres of land from land mafia': CM Yogi Adityanath

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Meanwhile, in the post-lunch session, Samajwadi Party (SP) members protested the passing of certain bills in the Legislative Council without a proper discussion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI)
lucknow news

'UP CM Covid Care Fund received 412 crore till July last year': CM Adityanath

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The question was asked by Samajwadi Party MLA Sanjay Garg who had sought to know about the amount received in the Chief Minister's care fund and the District Magistrates’ care fund between January1 to July 23 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19.(PTI)
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19.(PTI)
lucknow news

Ex-gratia for families of govt staff who died working for Covid prevention in UP

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:57 PM IST
CM Adityanath made this written statement in response to a question by Samajwadi Party member Mohd Faheem Irfan in the state assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Girl found dead, cousin injured hours after they went missing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:31 PM IST
The girls went missing on their way home after attending their classes at a madrassa. Police superintendent S Anand said the two were found in a field with serious injuries
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
lucknow news

Self-reliant development key in UP govt’s budget for FY 2021-22

By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:02 AM IST
The budget comes a year ahead of the 2022 assembly polls and marks an increase of 37,000 crore from last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses after the presentation of the state budget 2020-21 in Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses after the presentation of the state budget 2020-21 in Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)
lucknow news

UP to set law university at Prayagraj, allocates 450cr for district courts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:50 PM IST
An amount of 100 crore is proposed for construction of houses for judges of the High Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore have been earmarked for Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other metro rail projects in the budget.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT file photo)
100 crore have been earmarked for Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other metro rail projects in the budget.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT file photo)
lucknow news

UP govt make provision of 1,175 crores for metro rail projects

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:37 PM IST
There is a provision of 597 crore for the Kanpur metro rail project in the budget presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mayawati alleged that the Adityanath government's record on fulfilling its promises to the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh has not been "satisfactory."(ANI)
Mayawati alleged that the Adityanath government's record on fulfilling its promises to the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh has not been "satisfactory."(ANI)
lucknow news

BSP chief Mayawati says UP government's budget 'extremely disappointing'

PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:28 PM IST
"The BJP government's budget presented in the UP assembly today, like the central government's budget, is extremely disappointing in the state, especially in terms of ending the cruelty of employment, and creating jobs," Mayawati said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets as state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna shows the budget document respectively during the presentation of the state budget at Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets as state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna shows the budget document respectively during the presentation of the state budget at Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)
lucknow news

200 cr for Ayodhya and Varanasi, cheaper loans for farmers in UP Budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:01 PM IST
With the purpose of increasing tourism in the state, the government allocated 100 crore each for the development of tourism-related facilities and beautification of Ayodhya and Varanasi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)
lucknow news

UP’s 1st paperless budget likely to boost infra projects before 2022 polls

By Umesh Raghuvanshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • A sum of up to 50,000 was earmarked for every legislator to buy an iPad to ensure they were able to access and upload documents in the state Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though Covid-19 cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh, situation in all districts is being monitored.
Though Covid-19 cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh, situation in all districts is being monitored.
lucknow news

UP sounds alert after Covid surge in other states, to monitor visitors

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • State government to issue advisory for visitors from states witnessing a spike in Covid cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rides a boat after taking holy dip on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' festival during the ongoing 'Magh Mela', in Prayagraj on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rides a boat after taking holy dip on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' festival during the ongoing 'Magh Mela', in Prayagraj on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
lucknow news

Priyanka Gandhi in UP's Prayagraj to meet boatmen 'harassed' local police

ANI, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:00 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government banned the use of boats in sand mining across the state on 24 June 2019. Suddenly millions of Nishads became unemployed. So there is anger among the caste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP