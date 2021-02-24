Missing college student found with 60% burn injuries in UP
A 21-year-old woman was found with severe burn injuries in Nagaria area of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, police officials said on Tuesday.
According to officials, the woman went missing after her father dropped her at the Swami Shukdevanand College on Monday morning. She was later found near the Delhi-Lucknow national highway and rushed to a hospital in Lucknow where her condition is stated to be critical, officials said. The college is run by a trust of former union minister Chinmayanand, an accused in a 2018 rape case. “The girl is enrolled as a BA second year student at the college,” said Shahjahanpur SP S Anand.
Her father waited outside her college but when she did not return, he started looking for her, the officials said. “Around 6pm, she was found in a semi-burnt state,” the official added.
The woman has sustained 60% burn injuries, he said.
“When asked, he said the girl has no recollection of the incident. We have requested the family members to encourage her to help us in the probe,” said the SP. An FIR against unidentified persons has been registered at the Tilhar police station.
“The classmates of the girl are also being questioned,” the SP said.
