Missing Dalit youth’s body found hanging in Muz’nagar, family suspects murder

The body of a 22-year-old Dalit youth, who had been missing since Thursday, was found hanging from a tree in a forest area of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Friday morning, police said. The incident occurred in Aminagar jungle under the jurisdiction of Titawi police station. The deceased was a resident of Aminagar, they added. The youth’s body was found in Aminagar jungle under Titawi police station of Muzaffarnagar. (For Representation)

According to his family members, the youth left home around 5:00 am on Thursday to relieve himself but did not return. Titawi police said preliminary probe into the incident hinted at the possibility of suicide. However, the family strongly rejects this theory, saying the youth did not have enmity with anyone and showed no signs of distress.

“We do not believe he took his own life. He was perfectly fine and had no issues with anyone. This is murder, and someone is trying to pass it off as suicide,” a family member claimed. Local villagers echoed the family’s suspicions, alleging that the youth might have been killed and then hanged.

“We are examining the case from every possible angle. The post-mortem report will guide the next steps and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings,” said a police official.