Missing for 12 days, girl found outside Prayagraj Junction

Missing for the past 12 days, a 14-year-old girl from Mirazapur was rescued from outside the Prayagraj Railway Junction on Tuesday night, police said, adding she was then sent to a children’s shelter. The 14-year-old girl from Mirazapur was rescued from outside the Prayagraj Railway Junction on Tuesday night (File)

While her mother lodged a police complaint on January 19 stating that the girl was abducted on January 12 from near the Rambagh railway station in the city, police were of the view that she might have left after an altercation with her mother, police added.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

A medical examination of the girl will be carried out and her statement under section 164 of the CrPC will be recorded on Thursday, Singh added.

According to police, the mother said she and her daughter arrived at Rambagh railway station on January 11 where they met a man who offered to take show them around Sangam.

Later, the duo stayed the night at the stranger’s house. In the morning, the man first dropped the woman off at the station and promised to bring the girl next. However, the man did not return even after several hours, she claimed.