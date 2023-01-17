Missing from U.P. govt centres, Covid vaccine now available

The state capital on Tuesday received 42,700 doses of Covishield anti-Covid-19 vaccine which will be available at government Covid-19 vaccination centres.

“Beneficiaries above 18 years of age looking for first, second or booster dose may book a slot and visit Covid vaccination centres to take the jab,” said Dr MK Singh, in-charge vaccinations in Lucknow.

Lucknow has 100% of its eligible population covered with the first dose. The vaccine was not available for the past two weeks at government Covid vaccination centres and options were only with private hospitals.

“A large number of people in Lucknow have their booster dose due. They should avail the facility at a government centre including PGI, KGMU, and all district level hospitals,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Beneficiaries can visit the centre with any one of the IDs including Adhaar card, driving licence along with their mobile phone and get their vaccine dose, said Dr Singh.

He said, the vaccine dose is significant in staying safe from the infection. Even if someone gets infected after taking the vaccine dose, the impact of Covid-19 is low.