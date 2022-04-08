Missing girl’s body found at Asaram’s ashram in Gonda
LUCKNOW The body of a 13-year-old girl, who went missing on April 5, was found in a vehicle parked on the premises of an ashram owned by jailed godman Asaram Bapu in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district late on Thursday night, said police.
“The girl went missing from her house on April 5 under the Nagar Kotwali area of Gonda. On April 7, her family registered a case, naming three people as suspects. We got a tip-off that a body was found at the ashram, which is opposite the house of the victim. All angles are being investigated,” said Shiv Raj Prajapati, ASP (Gonda).
The matter to light on Thursday night when the guard opened the car parked in the ashram after foul smell emanated from the vehicle. Prajapati said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and the employees of the ashram were being questioned. The forensics team had also been roped in for the probe.
According to the police, the ashram’s watchman opened the car due to foul smell. On finding a body inside, he informed the cops who sealed the ashram.
-
Smuggled from Dubai, 80 live corals housed at Taraporewala Aquarium
Mumbai: The state fisheries department has made arrangements for 80 live corals of nine species that were smuggled into India from Dubai to be housed at the Taraporewala Aquarium, one of the iconic tourist spots in Mumbai. The corals were seized by the customs department at the Pune airport. Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries, informed that the customs officials had contacted them for keeping the corals in the aquarium.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Celebrity Circus
Come, let us for one day at least, become Mumbai celebrities; you know the kind I'm referring to: the ones who don 'athleisure-wear' for their 'airport looks' and are hounded by 'paps' who follow them around all day, shouting: 'Ma'am, ek idhar turn! Please hamarey pass dekho! Because, to be a celebrity in Mumbai everything, including your ego, must be outsized, (except your waist, of course).
-
MP sees 5 Covid-19 cases, no death: active tally now 54
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,188 on Friday after the detection of five cases, while the death toll stood unchanged 10,734, an official said. The positivity rate was at 0.05 per cent, he added. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,400, leaving the state with 54 active cases, the official informed. With 8,863 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,24,385 he added.
-
Don’t use bulldozers against shops, huts of the poor: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials of the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that bulldozers are not used to demolish shops and hutments of the poor. While reiterating the government's resolve of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, CM Yogi Adityanath underlined the need to be sensitive to the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden, a government spokesman said in a statement.
-
Rajasthan: Curfew extended till April 10 in violence-hit Karauli
The curfew in violence-hit Karauli of Rajasthan was extended till April 10 on Thursday as a precautionary measure. However, the curfew will be relaxed by three hours from Friday. The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year). The bike rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. Around 35 people were injured in the violence.
