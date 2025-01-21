‘Missing’ Lko teenager brought back from Mumbai

A 15-year-old boy, who was reported missing on January 15, from Ashiana and two of his school friends were safely brought home by Childline after the three wrongly boarded trains that landed them in Mumbai, parents of the missing boy said. The boy said he bunked school with two of his friends for a day’s outing, but then lost track of railway stations. (For representation)

After he reached home Sunday, the son of Neelam and Munna Rawat will be counselled by the child welfare committee. When questioned, the teenager said he and his friends had decided to bunk classes for a day’s outing, but lost track of railway stations.

The parents filed a missing complaint with the Ashiyana police station when their son did not return home from school, which is in Alambagh.

The school said their son had not attended classes, said mother Neelam. Ashiyana police informed Childline and issued the boy’s description to police stations, railway police and agencies that rescue trafficked children. The boy and his friends were brought back by a Childline volunteer from Mumbai on January 19.

On January 18, the Rawats heard from their son in Mumbai. “He said he decided to skip school and go on a day’s trip with his friends and return the next day. But they happened to lose track of stations, and reached Mumbai instead,” added Neelam, adding that her son did not have a phone of his own and he did not call them earlier because he was scared that they would be angry with him.

Munna said, “Since he has never tried such a mischief before, we expected the worst and thought he may have been kidnapped. We have also informed his school authorities of the actions of the children, and they too have assured to take steps from their end to keep a tight check on the children’s movements.”

Ashiaya station house officer Kshatrpal said, “We expanded our search outside the state borders after the first day of his disappearance, and eventually got a tip about the boys’ location. In collaboration with Mumbai Police and Childline there, the children were rescued and brought back home. The children ran away, and there was no case of kidnapping or trafficking involved.”