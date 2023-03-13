Missing man found murdered in Lko,cops suspect an acquaintance

Lucknow The body of a 30-year-old Dalit man, who was missing after leaving home to attend a reception on Saturday night, was found in the bushes near Surai village under Sushant Golf City police station limits here on Sunday morning. Police said the man had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon from behind and his mobile phone was missing. They suspected that someone acquainted with the man was behind the murder. Police are scanning the call details of the man’s mobile phone and the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. (Pic for representation)

Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), South, Manisha Singh said the deceased was identified as Nirmal Rawat, resident of Moharikala village of Gosaiganj. She said an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 302 had been lodged against unidentified assailants on the complaint of his family members and further probe was underway.

She said primary investigation suggested that somebody known to the deceased was involved in the crime.

Two held for cab driver’s murder

In another incident, two youths, aged between 20 and 21 years, were arrested on Sunday for the loot and murder of a cab driver, who was missing since Tuesday afternoon. The FIR regarding the mysterious disappearance of the cab driver Shiv Shankar Gupta was lodged by his employer Shubham Agrahari at Ghazipur police station on Wednesday.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), North, SM Qasim Abidi said the two accused were identified as Arjun Chauhan alias Monu, 20, who was a vegetable vendor and Suraj Rajput, 21, a small-time grocery shop owner. He said the duo landed in the police net during tracking of the cab driver’s missing mobile.

He said the duo confessed that they murdered stabbed the driver several times and slit his throat with the intention of loot. He said the driver’s mobile number, the cab and other belongings were recovered from their possession.