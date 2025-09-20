Mission Shakti boost: Anti-Romeo squads to guard markets, pandals this festive season

As the city gears up for the festive season, Lucknow Police has given a new push to its Anti-Romeo squads under the state’s Mission Shakti campaign. With markets, parks and pandals expected to witness heavy footfall during Durga Puja, Diwali shopping and other celebrations like Dandiya gatherings, the police are tightening measures to ensure women’s safety. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a recent briefing led by police commissioner Amrendra K Sengar and joint commissioner of police (law and order), Bablu Kumar, senior officials instructed squad members on stronger ground action, especially in crowded areas.

“The squads will be active daily from 8 am to 8 pm. In the mornings, they will patrol around schools and colleges, while in the evenings, the focus will shift to malls, markets, parks and festive gatherings,” said the JCP (L&O) adding that Police vehicles will carry the Mission Shakti logo and “Anti-Romeo Squad” signage for easy identification.

Reform, not harassment

Sengar emphasised that the drive is meant to create a safe environment, not to humiliate. “First-time offenders will be strictly warned and their parents informed, with details recorded confidentially. Complaint drop-boxes will be placed in girls’ schools and women’s colleges to allow anonymous reporting,” read details shared by Lucknow police.

“No degrading punishments such as head-shaving or blackening of faces will be permitted, and officers were told to avoid any form of “moral policing.” Couples will not be harassed in public places, nor asked for identity proof unnecessarily,” JCP added.

‘Women will not be called to police stations’

Officials underlined that squads must work within legal boundaries, without discrimination on the basis of caste, religion or community. Women will not be called to police stations or subjected to unnecessary questioning.

“The initiative is aimed at instilling confidence among women during the busy festive weeks. “Markets and pandals will be packed in the coming days. The focus is to ensure women and girls can enjoy the celebrations without fear,” said the CP.