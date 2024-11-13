Mission Shakti: U.P. to upskill 1.25L girls in financial literacy

The Uttar government has pledged to empower 1.25 lakh girls of Basic Education Council schools with financial literacy, which is to be completed by December 31. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The aim of this initiative is to empower girls with financial knowledge and management skills so that they can become self-reliant and become financially aware, said a government spokesperson.

Under Mission Shakti, the state government aims to provide financial education to girls of 80,000 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV), 35,000 PM Shri Yojana schools and 10,000 other upper primary schools. In this campaign, run with the technical support of Unicef, an effort will be made to make the girls financially capable by giving them information about savings, banking, digital payments, insurance and other financial topics.

After completion of the training, girls will be given certificates, which will certify their skills and increase their confidence.

Minister of state for basic education Sandeep Singh said that this campaign is an important step towards empowering girls economically. Efforts are on to complete the training by December 3.

Teachers’ orientation work completed

To increase the effectiveness of the campaign, the orientation of 2,200 teachers was completed on October 28 with the support of Unicef. There is also a plan to complete the training of 3,000 nodal teachers by November 30, who will later train the girls in financial literacy.

Girls will learn

1. Expense management according to the total income of the family. They will be given real-life tasks through practical activities.

2. Ways to cut unnecessary expenses and increase savings.

3. Making a savings plan so that sufficient funds can be raised for big expenses.

4. Opening a bank account, information about banking services, and the importance of saving for emergencies will be explained. Information will be given about cheque book, ATM card, interest, fixed and recurring deposits.

5. Practical experience will be provided to the girls through stories, activities and bank visits.