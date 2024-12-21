Mission Shiksha: UP receives over 1.32 lakh applications in Phase 1

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government achieved a milestone under its flagship ‘Mission Shiksha’ initiative. During the first phase of the application process, conducted from December 1 to 19, over 1.32 lakh applications were received. For representation only (HT file Photo)

In the first phase, the highest number of applications were received from Varanasi (10,278), Lucknow (8,714), and Kanpur Nagar (8,276), a government press release read.

The government has now expedited the process of verifying these applications to ensure that children receive their rightful access to education without delay.

Out of the total 1,32,446 applications received from all districts, Varanasi tops the list with the highest number of applications (10,278), Aligarh fourth (4,880), and Agra secures the fifth position (4,626).

Officials have been directed to prioritise verification of RTE applications and complete the process by December 22 as the portal will automatically close on December 23.

To ensure timely enrollment of children, the application process for the 2025-26 academic session has been divided into four phases, commencing respectively on December 1, January 1, February 1, and March 1, with applications accepted until the 19th of each month. Following the submission of applications in the first phase, the verification process is underway. Verification for applications received in subsequent phases will begin promptly within the specified timelines.

In the 2022-23 academic session, 71,214 children were enrolled under this scheme, whereas in the 2024-25 session, the number surged significantly to 1,14,196 children admitted to unaided, recognized private schools.

Additionally, by the 2024-25 session, over 5 lakh children across the state were receiving education in private schools. Notably, during these two fiscals, the Yogi government disbursed ₹436 crore towards fee reimbursement, facilitating seamless admission for underprivileged children in private schools.

Minister of state for basic education (independent charge) Sandeep Singh said that the dates for the lottery and enrollment for each phase under the RTE (right to education) Act are fixed. The district administration is also providing support to simplify the enrollment process by offering necessary documents such as income certificates, caste certificates, and residence certificates, he pointed out.

He appealed to parents to prepare the required documents for their children’s enrollment in time. “To ensure that no child is deprived of education, all parents should make full use of this opportunity and cooperate with the government in providing quality education to children,” he stated.