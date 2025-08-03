Mistaken for thief, Nepalese woman brutally beaten in UP’s Bareilly, 4 held

A Nepalese woman, who had recently come to Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly in search of a job, was allegedly beaten by a mob on suspicion of theft, police said on Sunday. The woman, identified as Sushmita Saru Magar alias Kajal, 30, hailing from the Pokhara district in Nepal, was admitted to the hospital in serious condition, they added. SP (city), Bareilly, Manush Pareek, said a case was registered under BNS sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) at Quila police station. (For Representation)

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Baradari locality, is set against the backdrop of heightened local tensions due to an ongoing menace in the region where unidentified drones have been spotted at night, fuelling fears of theft and smuggling.

Sushmita was staying at the residence of an acquaintance Vinay Gangwar. Around 1 am, while speaking over the phone on the terrace, she was spotted by alarmed residents who suspected her to be a burglar and raised an alert. A panicked Sushmita attempted to re-enter the house through the terrace door but failed. Terrified, she jumped off the roof to escape, only to be surrounded and beaten by a mob wielding sticks.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows Sushmita pleading, “I am not a thief,” with folded hands as the mob continued to attack her. The video sparked public outrage and prompted swift police action. Superintendent of police (city), Bareilly, Manush Pareek, confirmed that a case was registered under BNS sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) at Quila police station based on the viral video and the victim’s statement.

The police said four individuals—Gaurav Saxena, Shivam Saxena, Aman Saxena, and Arun Saini—all residents of Baradari have been arrested, while efforts are on to apprehend others involved in the incident. “We are committed to ensuring justice for victims. No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands,” the SP city said.

The assault left Sushmita with serious injuries, including two broken teeth and a fractured leg. She is receiving treatment at a local hospital. She informed police that she had previously worked in Noida but lost her job and came to Bareilly through a contact to seek work.

The incident follows a pattern of heightened vigilance in Bareilly, where residents have been on edge due to frequent drone sightings at night. These drones, often suspected of being used for theft or smuggling, have led to increased community patrols and suspicion of outsiders, contributing to the mob’s overreaction in this case.

Last week, a 35-year-old local Anil Kumar was brutally beaten by a group of residents in Bareilly’s Subhash Nagar at night. Mistaking him for a drone operator or thief due to his late-night movement, the mob attacked him, leaving him with severe injuries. Police had registered a case against unidentified assailants and further probe into the incident is underway.