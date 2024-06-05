Mixed results for BJP allies in U.P.

The BJP’s allies had mixed results in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections, with Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) performing exceptionally well, winning both the seats it contested. BJP office wears a deserted look on the day of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi (PTI)

The RLD joined hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) only a few months prior to the polls and fielded candidates on two seats-Baghpat and Bijnor. The party achieved a 100% strike rate by winning both the seats.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

RLD’s Rajkumar Sangwan won Baghpat, the party’s traditional seat, by defeating Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Amarpal while its sitting MLA Chandan Chauhan emerged victorious in the Bijnor constituency, defeating SP’s Deepak.

The Apna Dal (S), an ally of the BJP since 2014, contested two seats but secured victory in only one. Party chief Anupriya Patel emerged victorious in the Mirzapur seat for the third consecutive term. She defeated SP’s Ramesh Chand Nishad. However, the party faced defeat in the Robertsganj seat, where SP’s Chhote Lal prevailed over Rinki Singh.

The Nishad Party contested in Bhadohi and Sant Kabir Nagar and managed to secure a win only in Bhadohi with Vinod Kumar Bind defeating All-India Trinamool Congress’s Laliteshpati Tripathi. However, party founder Sanjay Nishad’s son, Pravin Kumar Nishad, lost the Sant Kabir Nagar seat to the SP’s Laxmikant Pappu Nishad.

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), another ally of the BJP, suffered a defeat in Ghosi, losing to SP’s Rajeev Rai. This outcome dashed SBSP chief and Yogi Adityanath government minister Om Prakash Rajbhar’s hopes of launching his son, Arvind Rajbhar, into electoral politics. Notably, both the Nishad Party and the SBSP contested on the BJP’s symbol, whereas the RLD and the Apna Dal fielded candidates using their own symbols.