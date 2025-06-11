Model Chai Wali collared: Cops in soup after assault, two shunted to lines

Simran Gupta, a former model, now running a tea stall and popular over the Internet as “Model Chai Wali”, in Madiaon area, was allegedly assaulted by Lucknow police for keeping her shop open late at night, on Monday. The incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. Screen grab from the CCTV footage shows cops grabbing woman by collar (Sourced)

The Lucknow Police in its statement said, “Police reached the spot after receiving information about a complaint of keeping a tea stall open late at night. The entire case is being investigated by ACP, Aliganj. After completing the investigation, departmental action will be taken against the guilty police personnel.”

Late on Tuesday evening, Ram-Ram Bank outpost in-charge Alok Chaudhary, and constable Abhishek Kumar was sent to the police lines (suspended from field duty).

A team of police officers, including a female constable, had arrived at Simran’s tea stall, accusing her of operating beyond permissible hours.

Simran alleges that the in-charge of Ram-Ram Bank Police Outpost, Alok Chaudhary, grabbed her by the collar, pushed her, and attempted to force her into a private vehicle. She further claimed that the police tried to extort money from her.

She told HT that she was overseeing construction work at a new shop on Sunday when the police arrived and three male and one female cop allegedly dragged her out of the shop despite it not being open for business.

“When I protested, the police began beating the shop staff,” she said.

She further alleged that the female constable had removed her name badge to avoid identification and slapped her multiple times. The cops also attempted to force her into a private vehicle, but she refused and insisted on walking to the Ram-Ram Bank Police Outpost. Angered by her resistance, the police allegedly hurled abusive language at her.

As a crowd gathered after Simran raised an alarm, the cops fled the scene.

The viral CCTV footage shows a few cops, engaged in an argument, with a female constable seen grabbing Simran’s collar and attempting to drag her. While HT could not confirm the identity of those in plain clothes as police personnel, the footage clearly depicts the altercation.

Simran has filed a complaint with the Women’s Commission regarding the incident.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (North), Jitendra Kumar Dubey, stated that the matter came to light through social media, and although no formal complaint has been received from Simran, an investigation based on the video evidence is underway, with appropriate action to follow.