NER plans 17 crore makeover for Daliganj station

The Daliganj station of the North-Eastern Railway (NER) which serves a daily traffic load of 800 passengers will be modernised under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ of the Ministry of Railways. The makeover cost is around ₹17 crore. Daliganj station (HT PHOTO)

Under the facelift, a master plan has been prepared and will be implemented in a phased manner with the upgradation of new and old facilities.

These include the development of the circulating area of the main entrance of Daliganj and the beautification of the station including local art and culture, upgradation of the ‘platform surface’, ‘station façade’ and advanced lighting in station premises.

“Other facilities such as coach guidance system, train display board, digital clocks, passenger announcement system, solar plant, water cooler, air conditioner and glossine boards (signages) related to various passenger amenities, LED station nameplates, 12-meter-wide foot over bridge (FOB) and modernisation of passenger waiting room and toilets located at the station, etc will be completed,” said Mahesh Gupta, public relations officer, north eastern railway Lucknow.

“The tenders have been opened for the above works,” he added.