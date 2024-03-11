 Modi meets BJP leaders in Kashi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Modi meets BJP leaders in Kashi

Modi meets BJP leaders in Kashi

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2024 07:10 AM IST

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with a group of BJP leaders from Varanasi city and district units . Before leaving for Azamgarh from Varanasi, at BLW guest house, he took stock of the preparations at grassroots level in his parliamentary constituency .

Modi told the workers to focus more on public connect. (Pic for representation)
According to a BJP leader, privy to the matter, PM Modi told the workers to focus on meeting locals and tell them about various developmental and welfare schemes launched during the past 10 years.

Modi told the BJP leaders that they should develop a personal connect with the people. They should also try to find out if people faced any inconvenience in getting benefit of welfare schemes. Modi said that senior office -bearers of the party should also hold meetings with grassroot level workers of the party and seek suggestions from them for cent per cent implementation of the schemes. He also told the workers to focus more on public connect.

