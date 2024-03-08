Modi to dazzle Kashi with 28-km road show tonight

VARANASI: In his first visit to Uttar Pradesh since the BJP named him the party candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency for the third time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a dazzling road show in Kashi on Saturday night. With this trip, Modi is set to make a strong political statement in eastern U.P. and the rest of the state that has 80 Lok Sabha seats. (HT FILE)

The other highlight of Modi’s two-day U.P. tour will be a visit to the Samajwadi Party stronghold of Azamgarh that the BJP decimated for the first time in the June 2022 Lok Sabha bypoll.

The notification for the 2024 Lok Sabha election is likely to come in the second week of this month.

Locals, including thousands of farmers, will give a grand a warm welcome to PM Modi from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Babatpur, to BLW guest house in Varanasi.

“Thousands of farmers will welcome PM Modi by showering rose petals on him from Babatpur to BLW guest house on Saturday night. The farmers and workers will also make PM Modi wear a saffron turban,” Kashi region BJP Kisan Morcha general secretary Jainath Mishra said. The 28-km road show will be historic, he added.

As many as 18 welcome points have been made from Babatpur to the BLW guest house. These points include Babatpur, Saton Mahua, Harhua, Tarna, Gilat Bazaar and Sant Atulanand.

“The people of Kashi and BJP workers will give a grand welcome to PM Modi,” said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navaratan Rathi. Modi will stay overnight at BLW guest house.

Before the election dates are announced, the proposed road show by Modi in his parliamentary constituency on Saturday night is an exercise to strengthen his bond with the people of Kashi and take it to a new level, said political analyst Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra, who taught political science for over 35 years at Banaras Hindu University.

Certainly, it will have a positive impact for the party in the entire Eastern UP, said Mishra.

According to a senior BJP office bearer, the PM will will hold a meeting with grass roots BJP workers in Kashi. Kashi region BJP office bearers will present a detailed report about the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

The PM will hold a meeting with Varanasi city and district unit office bearers. He will also meet BJP panna pramukhs. Thereafter, PM Modi will most likely go to Kashi Vishwanath temple in the early hours on Sunday.

On March 10, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Manduri airport in Azamgarh along with nine other airports across the country, including four more in Uttar Pradesh. He will also inaugurate the Maharaja Suheldev State University, Azamgarh. Thereafter, he will address a public meeting at Manduri airport.

Earlier, on March 3, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the airport in Azamgarh and the Maharaja Suheldev State University to review preparations for the PM’s proposed visit.