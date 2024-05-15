Modi wave gaining momentum with each phase: Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

Amid the intense atmosphere of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, filled with allegations and counter-allegations, claims and rebuttals by political parties, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, took time out of his busy schedule to grant an exclusive interview. Bharatiya Janata Party ‘s Uttar Pradesh president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary. (File)

Now when elections for 50% of the 80 seats have been conducted, what is your assessment?

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is all set to win more seats than in the 2019 LS elections, and Modi ji is poised to serve for a third consecutive term after June 4. As the polls progress, the Modi wave is gaining momentum across the country. The party’s ‘Abki bar 400 par’ slogan will become a reality. I can say this with all conviction and responsibility.

What is the basis of this confidence?

The country has reached new heights of development in the last 10 years, benefiting all sections of society. The introduction and successful implementation of welfare schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Ujjawla Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM-Kisan, Free Ration Scheme, to name a few, have brought about positive changes in the lives of the people. A comprehensive network of roads, highways, and airports has been laid across the country. The supply of electricity has improved significantly. There has been unparalleled improvement in the national security scenario, with no bomb blasts occurring outside Kashmir in the last decade. The list of achievements is endless. In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has not only effectively implemented the Centre’s initiatives but also established the rule of law, creating a favourable environment for investment, which is now pouring in.

If that is so, then why communal issues have taken precedence over developmental issues in the poll speeches of BJP leaders including the PM Modi and CM Yogi?

Development is very much our agenda of poll campaigning and we started with that only. Today also, we are seeking votes in the name of our development works and achievements. But this is the Congress party that brought communal issues in its manifesto and public utterances and countering the same is our responsibility. Our party will never allow reservations based on religion. But the Opposition is seeking to corner the BJP on the issues of price rise and unemployment. They are misleading people.

The low voter turnout in initial phases has been a talking point. How do you see this?

The INDIA bloc remained absent from the field by not holding rallies in the initial phases, which may have contributed to their voters remaining indifferent and not stepping out of their homes to vote. Also, negative narratives circulated by the opposition might have further affected the turnout. However, the BJP has nothing to worry about.

Rajputs/Thakurs are said to be upset with the BJP. Are they?

Not at all. This is merely propaganda being spread by the Congress, which has a history of divisive politics. The Congress, along with its ally the Samajwadi Party (SP), is attempting to divide Hindus along caste lines for petty political gain.

The Congress says this time they are setting the election’s agenda, and the BJP is reacting to that?

Dividing the country on the basis of caste, religion, region, and language is the only agenda that the Congress continues to pursue. They have no other agenda to offer.

Rahul Gandhi has challenged PM Modi to debate with him?

Parliament is the best forum to debate and discuss any issue. Rahul Gandhi should tell the country how many times he has participated in discussions in Parliament. The truth is that he is accustomed to discussing irrelevant matters. Rahul Gandhi is a seasonal politician and will disappear after June 4. He will lose Rae Bareli too.

What about the Samajwadi Party?

The SP was always a communal and casteist party. Now, it has become a private limited company as well. Though it claims to be a party of Yadavs, no Yadav was given a ticket. All the five Yadav dominant seats - Mainpuri, Firozabad, Badaun, Kannauj, and Azamgarh - have been distributed among the members of the Safai family. People understand everything.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the BJP, if voted to power, Yogi Adityanath will be replaced as the UP chief minister. Your comment.

They are corrupt people and experts in talking rubbish to create a state of confusion. Arvind Kejriwal stands exposed. Nobody believes his words.

A recent PMO committee report reveals that share of the Hindu population in the country declines by 7.82% between 1950 and 2015 while that of Muslims increased by 43.15%.?

We think this a very serious issue, calling for a proper debate. This unfortunate situation has arisen in the country due to the Congress’ appeasement politics.