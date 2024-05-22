Modi works for the upliftment of women: Yogi

VARANASI: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upliftment of women and increasing their respect by effectively including them in the agenda of India’s government over the last 10 years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that campaigns like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and Matri Vandan have benefitted half the population of the country. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File)

Speaking at the Nari Shakti Samvad programme in Varanasi, Yogi said, “The Modi government has given an opportunity to the women of the country to get representation in the Parliament by passing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, and half the population of Kashi expresses their gratitude to the PM and welcomes him wholeheartedly.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Yogi said that before 2014, daughters and sisters in the country were unsafe and were not getting the respect they deserved. “At some places, they were harassed in the name of triple talaq, and at others, they were hesitant to seek proper representation. But in the last 10 years, we have seen a changing India, where efforts have been made to inspire half the population to live respectable and happy lives,” he added.

“PM Modi has worked diligently to take forward the Nari Shakti Vandan programme. This dedication has earned PM Modi the blessings of half the population of the entire country in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Under his leadership, India now asserts its identity as a global superpower. The nation’s borders are secure, and the menace of terrorism and Naxalism has been eradicated,” he said.

He further said that significant development projects were being executed across the country without bias. “Efforts are underway to fortify the foundations of a developed India. This is why the slogan of the Modi government, aiming to surpass 400 seats, resonates unanimously throughout the nation,” he added.

He highlighted the transformative changes witnessed in Kashi before and after 2014. “Today, Kashi stands as a divine, majestic, and vibrant city, evoking a sense of pride,” he concluded.

Present on the occasion were BJP candidate from Chandauli Mahendranath Pandey, Machhilishahr candidate BP Saroj, Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya, UP BJP secretary Archana Mishra and Meena Choubey.