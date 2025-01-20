‘Monday’s warmth to spill into Tuesday: Max temp to stay around 27°C in Lko’

Lucknow woke up on Monday to a summer-like day, with bright sunshine with shallow fog, clocking a four-year maximum temperature high of 26.6 degrees Celsius (°C) in January. The sharp spike in temperature was a result of the prevailing Western Disturbance in the Himalayan region, the weatherman said. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The temperature reading was 5.6 degrees above normal and much higher than the maximum of 22.4°C recorded a day earlier.

Senior scientist at Lucknow met station Atul Kumar Singh said, “Despite strong Westerly Winds blowing at a speed of 40 km/h, due to the reduction in fog and increased radiative heating, Monday was the hottest day of January 2025 with a temperature of 26.6°C in the state capital. There is a possibility of no significant change in this till January 23 and after the passage of the current Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of increase in fog and decrease in temperature from January 24.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the last time the maximum temperature in Lucknow was higher was in January 2021 when it was 28.9°C. The IMD said in its forecast that day temperature may further go up.

The forecast for Tuesday is mist/ shallow fog at night/morning and mainly clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 27 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Lucknow met director Manish R Ranalkar, meanwhile, said severe winter in the state capital was all but over, with consecutive Western Disturbances not allowing a sustained dip in the temperature.

“On Monday, we had minimal impact of fog and clear skies, which, coupled with a variable wind direction, led to a rise in temperature locally,” the weatherman said. Ranalkar said that while a marginal dip in temperature is likely in the last week of January, extreme cold was all but over.

Varanasi (BHU) was warmest in the state where mercury rose to 28.7 degrees which is 7.1 degrees above normal, Kanpur (IAF) was 28.4 degrees. In Prayagraj, day temperature soared to 27.8 degrees, Fursat Ganj 27.5, Hamirpur 27.2 and Sultanpur 27 degrees.

During the last 24 hours, there was a significant drop in night temperatures in Gorakhpur division of the state, significant increase in Lucknow, Jhansi and Meerut divisions, Agra division and no major change in remaining divisions.

Night temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5°C) in Lucknow, Jhansi, Agra and Meerut divisions, above normal (1.6°C to +3°C) in Kanpur, Bareilly and Moradabad divisions and normal (minus 1.5°C to 1.5°C) in the remaining divisions. Fatehpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.6°C in the state.

On Monday, there was a significant increase in the day temperatures in Moradabad, Agra and Meerut divisions of the state; there was a significant increase in Kanpur, Bareilly and Jhansi divisions, a significant decrease in Gorakhpur and Varanasi divisions and there was no major change in the remaining divisions.

The day temperature was markedly higher than normal in Meerut division of the state (more than +5 Degree Celsius), appreciably higher than normal in Moradabad and Agra divisions (+3.1 Degree Celsius to +5 Degree Celsius), above normal in Bareilly and Jhansi divisions (+1.6 Degree Celsius to +3 Degree Celsius), and normal in remaining divisions (minus 1.5 Degree Celsius to +1.5 Degree Celsius). On Monday, the highest maximum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jhansi.

The minimum temperature in Lucknow on Monday was recorded at 11.5 degrees, 3.7 degrees above normal.

The state forecast is weather most likely dry. Shallow to moderate fog very likely at isolated places during late night/early morning hours over West UP. Strong surface winds (speed 20-30 Kmph) are very likely over the state. IMD has issued a warning of dense fog very likely at isolated Places over East UP.