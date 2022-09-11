Monsoon session: Assembly likely to hold five sittings
The Monsoon session of the state legislature from September 19 is likely to hold five sittings during which the government proposes to table replacing bills for three ordinances that were promulgated after the budget session.
According to the tentative schedule that the state legislative assembly released on Saturday, the House would be adjourned for a day on the first day after condoling the death of its sitting BJP member Arvind Giri from Gola Gokarnnath in Lakhimpur Kheri.
The state government also proposes to carry out legislative business and get some bills passed in the House. The state cabinet recently approved the draft Goods and Services Tax (GST) (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the same is likely to be tabled in the House during the Monsoon session.
The three ordinance replacing bills that are likely to be tabled are Uttar Pradesh Maharishi Soochna Praudyogik Vishwavidyalya (amendment) Ordinance-2022, General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules 1985-Rule 12 (Sansodhan aur Vidhimanyakaran) Ordinance-2022 and the Intermediate Education (amendment) Ordinance-2022.
State fined ₹12,000 crore for mismanagement of sewage, solid waste
Mumbai: The state's inability to treat more than 55% of the sewage it generates daily attracted the ire of the National Green Tribunal, which has levied a whopping Rs 12,000 crore environmental compensation on the Maharashtra government to be paid before November. Maharashtra generates 9,758 megalitres of sewage a day (MLD; one mega litre is one million litres). Of that, 5,420 MLD – or 55% of the total liquid waste generated – goes untreated.
Murder of 7-year-old: Engg student sends ransom message to misguide probe
To divert the attention of police and its investigation, the engineering student used someone else's phone to send a ransom message, demanding Rs 20 crore from the victim's parent. However, the probe officials tracked his activities and nabbed him. A resident of Masulkar colony in Pimpri, the housing society where Aditya lived, Manthan Bhosale (20) sent a message through messenger application using the phone of a labourer.
Upset over ‘humiliation’, engg student murders seven-year-old in Pimpri, 2 held
The Pimpri Chinchwad Police has arrested a 20-year-old student of an engineering college for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a seven-year-old boy who lived in his housing society in Pimpri. Aditya Ogale's body was recovered from the terrace of a building in MIDC Bhosari late Friday night. His parents started searching for him when he did not return after a few hours. During interrogation, the youth reportedly confessed to the boy's murder, the police said.
To revitalise wing, Yuva Sena seeks new faces
Mumbai: A core group of Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena members, including its secretary Varun Sardesai, started a state-wide tour on Saturday to induct new members and revitalise the working of the youth wing of the Shiv Sena. On Saturday, Sardesai launched the Yuva Sena's 'Nirdhar Abhiyan,' which will cover 48 assembly constituencies in eight districts of Marathwada region as well as parts of Buldhana in Vidarbha region.
ATC to keep watch on Mount Mary Fair
A joint task force of the Anti-Terror Cells (ATCs) from eight police stations will keep a watch at the much-awaited Mount Mary Fair in Bandra, which starts today after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ATCs were set up in each police station in 2012 and were the brainchild of former Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sadanand Date, who now heads the Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate.
