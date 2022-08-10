Monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh legislature likely in September
The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating a move to convene the monsoon session of the state legislature in September.
The government may use the opportunity to carry out legislative business and speak about its achievements in the first 100 days of the Yogi government 2.0.
The state legislature’s budget session ended on May 31.
The state government is bound by the Constitution of India to convene the next session before completion of six months from the conclusion of the previous session.
“The state government proposes to call the monsoon session of the state legislature. We are yet to decide a date for convening the monsoon session,” minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said here on Wednesday.
Listing achievements on the completion of the first 100 days of his government’s second term, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on July 4 had claimed that all the departments had achieved the targets set for the period.
Besides, about 50 of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh are facing a rain deficit and the monsoon session would provide an opportunity to the members to discuss the conditions in majority of such districts.
On the other hand, the opposition wants the government to have an appropriate number of sittings for the two houses instead of just completing the formality of having a monsoon session.
Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The state government should honour the people’s feelings and convene the session of the state legislature for holding meaningful discussions on various important issues. Instead of completing the formality of having state legislature’s session for a few days, the state government should follow rules about the number of days that the House should be in session.”
“This is the time to convene the monsoon session. Usually, the monsoon session is convened in August or early September. The state government should not only convene the monsoon session, but it should also have sittings of the Houses to ensure that the legislators are able to make the people’s point,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’.
It remains to be seen whether the state government will consider presenting its first supplementary budget for 2022-23 during the monsoon session. Senior officials were tight-lipped on the issue.
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
