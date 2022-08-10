Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh legislature likely in September

Monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh legislature likely in September

lucknow news
Published on Aug 10, 2022 11:24 PM IST
It remains to be seen whether the Uttar Pradesh government will consider presenting its first supplementary budget for 2022-23 during the monsoon session
The monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh legislature would provide an opportunity to the UP government to speak about its achievements. (File pic)
The monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh legislature would provide an opportunity to the UP government to speak about its achievements. (File pic)
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating a move to convene the monsoon session of the state legislature in September.

The government may use the opportunity to carry out legislative business and speak about its achievements in the first 100 days of the Yogi government 2.0.

The state legislature’s budget session ended on May 31.

The state government is bound by the Constitution of India to convene the next session before completion of six months from the conclusion of the previous session.

“The state government proposes to call the monsoon session of the state legislature. We are yet to decide a date for convening the monsoon session,” minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said here on Wednesday.

Listing achievements on the completion of the first 100 days of his government’s second term, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on July 4 had claimed that all the departments had achieved the targets set for the period.

Besides, about 50 of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh are facing a rain deficit and the monsoon session would provide an opportunity to the members to discuss the conditions in majority of such districts.

On the other hand, the opposition wants the government to have an appropriate number of sittings for the two houses instead of just completing the formality of having a monsoon session.

Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The state government should honour the people’s feelings and convene the session of the state legislature for holding meaningful discussions on various important issues. Instead of completing the formality of having state legislature’s session for a few days, the state government should follow rules about the number of days that the House should be in session.”

“This is the time to convene the monsoon session. Usually, the monsoon session is convened in August or early September. The state government should not only convene the monsoon session, but it should also have sittings of the Houses to ensure that the legislators are able to make the people’s point,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’.

It remains to be seen whether the state government will consider presenting its first supplementary budget for 2022-23 during the monsoon session. Senior officials were tight-lipped on the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir (pic for representation)

    Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir

    Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.

  • Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki (pic for representation)

    Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect

    Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.

  • In Rajasthan, all government and private schools will organise an event on August 12 at 10.15 am . (ANI)

    10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official

    Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

  • Sources in the party say that Ashish Shelar was also considered for the post of the state unit chief but the central leadership wants him to be the city unit chief given how crucial BMC is to the party at this stage (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

    Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election

    BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.

  • According to the police, the 25-year-old was part of a police team and had come to Pune in connection with an investigation related to a cheating case. (Getty Images)

    Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel

    A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out