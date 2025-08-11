Monsoon session: Spotlight on UP’s 2047 vision with 24×7 deliberations, says Yogi

Outlining the government’s ambitious agenda for the Monsoon Session, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state assembly will hold discussions on the “Viksit UP” vision continuously for 24 hours on August 13 and 14 and urged all parties to contribute to the state’s progress. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan shortly before proceedings of the assembly began, Adityanath said the Monsoon session was important as the government will present an action plan for the next 25 years in the House, adding that the session held in the third year of the Amrit Kaal will chart a decisive course for development.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of development, the state government is advancing with the vision of ‘Viksit UP’ to fulfil the national resolve of a self-reliant and developed India, he said.

This vision, prepared in collaboration with NITI Aayog and experts, ensures participation from all sections of society.

He said on August 13 and 14, the House will hold a continuous 24-hour discussion on this vision, a consensus for which was reached at the all-party meeting, he said.

The opinions of the general public will also be incorporated into the vision document.

“By 2047, when India becomes a developed nation, Uttar Pradesh too will stand proudly as a ‘Developed Uttar Pradesh’,” he said.

The chief minister said during the Question Hour, members will raise issues of public interest, while Zero Hour will focus on other significant matters.

The government is fully prepared to answer every question and welcomes meaningful and constructive debate.

He urged all parties to make productive use of time, avoid negativity, and contribute to the state’s progress.

“We will welcome all proposals brought to the House. Our commitment is to the youth, to the development of UP, and to fulfilling the aspirations of the people,” he stated, adding that those attempting needless disruption will be answered by the public itself.

Highlighting the session’s agenda, CM Yogi said seasonal challenges such as floods and waterlogging will be taken up, along with in-depth discussions on health, education, infrastructure, welfare of the poor and uplift of all sections.

Citing the government’s developmental achievements over the past eight-and-a-half years, he said these have earned Uttar Pradesh praise at both national and international levels.

Hitting out at the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, the chief minister said their approach remains rooted in negativity rather than development.

Recalling a previous session where proceedings were extended for 36 hours, he said the SP opposed the move and resorted to unparliamentary language, something for which they are already notorious.

He urged the Opposition to engage in positive, development-oriented dialogue, he said.

Calling the UP legislature the largest in the country, CM said the debates held here set examples for the entire nation. Over the past eight-and-a-half years, the legislature has achieved numerous milestones and engaged in meaningful discussions on matters of public interest, he said.

“This time too, we enter the session with an important agenda to address the aspirations of our 25-crore population,” he said.

Extending a warm welcome to all members of the assembly and legislative council from across the state, the chief minister wished for the success of the session, reiterating that it would mark a significant stride towards the development and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh.