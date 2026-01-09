Months on, CBG plant hangs fire; LMC to act against agency

The compressed biogas (CBG) and bio-fertiliser plant in Amausi, which was scheduled for inauguration in November 2025, still remains non-operational. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is now preparing to take action against the private agency responsible for the delay. The CBG plant, with a processing capacity of 10 tonnes per day, was designed to produce compressed biogas and organic bio-fertiliser. (For representation)

The project, touted as a major clean energy initiative for the state capital, was aimed at strengthening renewable energy generation, improving scientific waste processing and increasing municipal revenue.

Despite LMC completing its preparatory work and intensifying efforts ahead of the proposed inauguration, the plant has yet to begin operations.

The facility was being developed by JBM Enviro Bio-Energy, Lucknow, in collaboration with another agency, according to LMC environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan.

Pradhan said the delay has stalled a key project meant to reduce pressure on landfills by converting organic waste into compressed biogas and organic fertiliser. He pointed out that the civic body issued a formal notice to the private agency in the last week of December 2025, directing it to start the plant and explain the reasons behind the delay.

“We gave the agency seven days to submit its reply, but no response has been received so far. Today, the municipal corporation has planned to initiate action against the agency as per the contract,” Pradhan said on Thursday.

The municipal corporation has leased the land for the project for a period of 20 years, reflecting its long-term commitment to sustainable waste management and green energy infrastructure, according to an LMC statement issued in November, 2025.

To ensure uninterrupted operations, the civic body had set up a feedstock supply chain of nearly 220 tonnes per day, including cow dung from Kanha Upvan, market waste from Dubagga Mandi, 120 tonnes of pressmud from a sugar mill, chicken litter from poultry farms, and Napier grass from 125 acres of cultivation.

The project was expected to generate around ₹1.5 crore annually for the corporation. Additionally, the civic body would receive compressed biogas at concessional rates, and Napier grass fodder would be supplied free to the Kanha Upvan gaushala.

When contacted by Hindustan Times on Thursday, JBM deputy manager Surbhi Kharbanda said she was unaware of the delay.