Moradabad admin asks SP to vacate bungalow allotted to Mulayam Singh in 1994

MEERUT The Moradabad district administration has issued an eviction notice to the Samajwadi Party, ordering it to vacate a government bungalow that was allotted to late SP founder and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav 31 years ago. The party has been given 30 days to vacate the premises, which had served as its district office for nearly three decades.

“The land belongs to the state government and is managed by the Moradabad Nagar Nigam. In such circumstances, it is essential that the building be vacated to serve administrative needs,” said district magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh.

The bungalow, located in the posh Civil Lines area of Moradabad, was allotted to Mulayam Singh Yadav on July 13, 1994, when he was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the national president of the Samajwadi Party. The property, identified as Bungalow No. 4, is situated on nazul land near the Police Training College (PTC II) in gram Chhawani and spans approximately 1,000 square metres. It was leased to him for a nominal rent of ₹250 per month.

Since then, the bungalow has been continuously used as the district office of the Samajwadi Party. However, district magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh has now cancelled the original allotment, citing the party’s failure to transfer the property following the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. As per government norms, any government-allotted property must be re-allotted in another person’s name upon the demise of the original allottee. In the absence of such a transfer, the DM has declared the allotment void.

Following this decision, the administration served a notice to the district president of the SP, directing that the bungalow be vacated within a month and possession handed back to the district authorities.

The administration justified the decision on the grounds of “government interest”, stating that state-owned land and buildings are required for official residences and the implementation of government welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party hit back, calling the move politically motivated. Former SP MP ST Hasan criticised the eviction notice, accusing the BJP-led state government of targeting their party out of political malice. “The BJP has always had a problem with the very name of the SP. We are exploring legal options, including moving court,” he said.

This is not the first time the SP has faced eviction from government premises. Earlier, the party was asked to vacate its office in Shahjahanpur, which was also operating from a government building under a minimal rent arrangement.