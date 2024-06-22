‘Moradabad Master Plan’: Mega MSME park, boost to brass exports, handicraft village by 2031

Renowned as the Brass City or ‘Pital Nagri’, Moradabad is to see extensive development works as part of a master plan prepared for the city, according to a government communique. (File)

Stating that chief minister Yogi Adityanath wanted to turn Moradabad into a vibrant economic hub, the note said that the government aimed at ensuring the expansion and development of the city while also boosting the export of brass handicraft, one of the products listed in the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In the ‘Moradabad Master Plan 2031’, there is a proposal to create a ‘handicraft village’ for artisans associated with the brass industry and a mega MSME park. Also, measures were in place to accelerate Moradabad’s industrial development through industrial and logistic parks, the note said, adding that the plan was recently presented to the chief minister.

The master plan mentioned that the current population of 13,14,914 in the city was expected to reach 16,66,404 by 2031. With this growth in mind, the plan aimed to establish a strong economic foundation to meet future needs and enhance socio-cultural and physical infrastructure, the note said.

Further, proposals include constructing a Sports City, an AYUSH park, a sugarcane processing cluster, a cattle colony, a fish market, and a transport hub. There were short-term projects worth ₹18,017 crore, medium-term projects worth ₹13,027 crore, and long-term projects worth ₹10,749 crore being implemented in Moradabad, the note added.

What else is in store for Moradabad?

The ‘Moradabad Master Plan 2031’ aims to strengthen the city’s traffic plan. It proposes a 60-meter-wide ring road, and a 36-meter-wide industrial corridor to connect a special economic zone with the industrial area in the city.

The report outlines plans for the construction of a ‘handicraft village’, a mega MSME cluster, an industrial logistic park, a ‘Knowledge City’, and a ‘Medicity’.

Also, it proposes the establishment of a state university on 55 acres; a skill development center; an auditorium and convention center for exporters and investors; a mega township named ‘Shivalik’ on 1,200 hectares and a modern residential township on 50 hectares.